Poll workers needed for election

The Hancock County Board of Elections is in need of poll workers — Republicans, Democrats and independents — for the May 8 primary election and future elections, county election officials say.

Elections board Director Jody O’Brien, a Republican, and Deputy Director Lori Miller, a Democrat, each need about 35 of their party members to work on election day.

Four individuals, two Republicans and two Democrats, are required by law to serve as polling election officials at each of the county’s 60 precincts.

O’Brien and Miller have sent about 800 emails or letters seeking poll workers, especially younger residents.

At each precinct, at least three people serve as polling election officials and one serves as voting location manager. The poll workers are paid $140 and the location manager receives $160 for the day.

The voting location manager is determined by the way the precinct voted in the last governor’s election. If the precinct vote totals favored the Democrat, then the manager would be a Democrat, and vice versa if the precinct voted Republican, O’Brien said.

“In the larger precincts, we sometimes have a fifth person who can be of either party or a nonpartisan,” said O’Brien.

In larger precincts, there are also a Democrat and a Republican who handle provisional ballots. Provisional ballots, known as walk-in votes, are cast by voters who moved and changed precincts within their counties, and did not update their voter registration. They can walk in to their new precinct and vote.

On election day, workers begin at 5:30 a.m. and are usually done by 8 p.m. Precincts are open for voting from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

It is a long day, plus a one- to two-hour training session held prior to the election. Participants are paid $8.50 per hour for the training, which is required for new poll workers and those who want to refresh their knowledge. Every poll worker must take the training course every three years.

The training class will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 and April 11; and from 10 a.m. to noon on April 12 in the election board offices.

Students can assist at a precinct, too, and some have helped in the past, O’Brien said.

Also, the election board needs workers on the Monday prior to the election and the Wednesday after the election to set up and take down the voting machines, which fold like a hinged plastic utility table. The machines are stored on shelves in the training room at the elections board office.

Workers on those two days receive $13.50 per hour plus a mileage allowance if they use their own vehicle.

For more information about being a poll worker or assisting with the voting machines before or after the election, call the elections board at 419-422-3245.

