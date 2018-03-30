Girl power

Newly minted Girl Scouts recite the Girl Scout Law during the Girl Scouts Spring Break Day Camp’s closing program on Thursday afternoon at the Geary Family YMCA, 154 W. Center St. The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio sponsored a two-day camp specially designed for girls who had yet to participate in the club, according to Laura Brindza, recruitment manager. The theme of the camp was “It’s Your Story, Tell It!” and encouraged the girls to not only learn the basics of being a scout but about other cultures and storytelling, like making and putting on a puppet show, which they performed for parents and guests as a finale.

