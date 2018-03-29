Two vehicle crash on U.S. 224

LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

Personnel from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Fremont Post and Bascom Joint Fire District survey the damage to a blue 1994 Chevy Silverado at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Ohio 587 on Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m. the pick-up truck, driven by Kipp Saam, 45, of Bradner, failed to yield at a stop sign while traveling southbound on Ohio 587 and was struck by a red 2018 Kenworth dump truck, driven by James Kingseed, 53, of McCutchenville, according to a representative with the Fremont Post. Saam, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by Bascom EMS after suffering incapacitating injuries. Saam was issued a citation for failure to yield. Danner’s Towing and Recycling and Reinhart Auto Body also responded to the scene. No further information was available at press time.

