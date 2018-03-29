Two vehicle crash on U.S. 224

Posted On Thu. Mar 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times
Personnel from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Fremont Post and Bascom Joint Fire District survey the damage to a blue 1994 Chevy Silverado at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 224 and Ohio 587 on Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m. the pick-up truck, driven by Kipp Saam, 45, of Bradner, failed to yield at a stop sign while traveling southbound on Ohio 587 and was struck by a red 2018 Kenworth dump truck, driven by James Kingseed, 53, of McCutchenville, according to a representative with the Fremont Post. Saam, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by Bascom EMS after suffering incapacitating injuries. Saam was issued a citation for failure to yield. Danner’s Towing and Recycling and Reinhart Auto Body also responded to the scene. No further information was available at press time.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Buckeyes star forward Keita Bates-Diop declares for NBA Draft

Posted On26 Mar 2018
QB Drew Stanton signs with Browns

Browns get Free Agent QB Drew Stanton for two-years

Posted On26 Mar 2018
Westerville Police Memorial

Ohio man faces death sentence in killing of 2 Westerville officers

Posted On23 Mar 2018
Downtown Cleveland night lights

Cleveland's Grayton Road Tavern $5M raffle finally won

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Cincinnati players celebrate

Georgia State (15) looking for opening round upset of Cincinnati (2)

Posted On15 Mar 2018

Local Sports

Locally: Reineck honored by Fremont St. Joseph

FREMONT “” Bill Reineck, a longtime member of the Fostoria Athletic Boosters board, last weekend received the Fremont St. Joseph
Posted On 28 Mar 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Riverdale outlasts H-L

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale’s Jonathan Walters won the game with his arm and his bat on Wednesday when the Falcons needed 10 innings
Posted On 28 Mar 2018
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PRO HOCKEY National Hockey League Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217 x-Boston 74 47 17
Posted On 27 Mar 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company