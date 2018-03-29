Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• A male was arrested after he was located on West Center Street. Officers relayed with Findlay Police Department.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a verbal warning for an equipment violation on South Main Street.

• Citations were issued for speed and driver under suspension on North Countyline Street.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A caller stated he thinks someone attempted to steal his vehicle overnight. Windows in vehicle were broken; complainant advised of options.

• Complainant said someone damaged his yard on Summit Street by driving through it; verified damage was caused by commercial vehicle driving off the state route.

• Unidentified caller reported a trailer with no visible registration parked in front of a East Sixth Street address; a note was placed at the perceived owner’s home asking them to get a plate for the large enclosed trailer and move it from the boulevard area.

• Landowner on East Crocker Street requested a K-9 unit after a tenant was evicted. Residence was unsafe for the K-9 so officer went through house with workers without the dog and found nothing.

• A vehicle was stopped to check for a wanted subject on Columbus Avenue; wanted subject was not found.

• Caller reported a semi was trying to turn onto Bittersweet Lane from Walnut Street and was damaging yards. Driver took a wrong turn and was assisted by an officer as he backed out onto West Jones Road.

• Woman requested an officer to check out a package left on her porch without a label; she called back and reported her son had left it.

• Officers were flagged down by a citizen who found a female puppy. Owner was located and she retrieved the pup.

• Caller advised a suspicious person was at her neighbor’s on North Union Street around 5:47 a.m. A passenger exited the vehicle that pulled into the neighbor’s driveway then ran back to car, which sped off, after the complainant switched on a light. Officer check residence and there was no lights on or answer at the door.

• Officer observed a subject being drunk and disorderly while on another call; later discovered subject had a warrant out for his arrest. Officers will be on look out.

• Complainant advised a male was in the area of East Fremont street watching her house; unable to locate the male and contact was made with caller.

Tuesday:

• Caller reported subjects on North Countyline Street were outside loudly arguing and cussing at each other. Officer made contact with “involved parties” who both advised there was no one on the property having a dispute and were unaware why police were called; officer reported nothing further.

• Officer check on a vehicle after he observed the trunk was left open. Contact was made with subject who was renting the car and he advised he must have accidentally hit the button to open the trunk. No problem was found with vehicle.

• Officers transported a female subject and relayed with the Findlay Police Department after a caller advised of the subject at a West South Street location. Female was released to the Findlay Police Department.

• Complainant advised of a male around East Fremont Street who was unwanted; subject was no longer in the area and was unable to be located.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock for a white Pontiac Aztec on East Clark street; assistance rendered.

• Findlay Police Department requested officers to see if a black Chevrolet involved in a hit and skip was at a South Main Street location; Findlay PD was on scene and assistance was rendered.

• Subject came on station to speak with officer about a scam; advised of options.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• An adult parole officer requested an officer and medical assistance for a resident of the 100 block of Palmer Street at 11:33 a.m. Resident reported he believed he was having a stroke and could not open the door. Officers made a forced entry into the home and the subject was transported to the hospital by EMS squad. Residence was secured as well.

Seneca County

accidents

Wednesday:

• A car struck a deer in a non-injury accident in the 10000 block of West US 224 at 6:58 a.m.

