One man in custody after shots fired

Posted On Thu. Mar 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

A man was arrested after shots were fired at two men at the intersection of Beechwood and Westwood drives in Tiffin on Tuesday night, according to the Tiffin Police Department.
Dylan R. Descant and Michael A. Mason reported being shot at after leaving their home on St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. The pair noticed a dark gray Hyundai following them closely as they departed, said a press release.
When they continued on Miami Street to the intersection of Beechweood and Westwood drives, the Hyundai pulled in front of them blocking their vehicle. The driver, identified as John Ross E. Moyler, of Westerville, and a passenger then stepped out and fired at the two victims’ car.
The statement said, the passenger fired at least one, maybe two shots with one striking the front windshield on the driver’s side then deflecting into the air.
Patrol officers responded to the scene and found two 40 caliber shells near the intersection. Surrounding homes were checked for any indication they were struck by stray rounds.
Tiffin PD said the vehicle fled the scene and drove out of the city, but later Descant and Mason received threatening phone calls that the shooters would return with more people to finish the job.
The case was turned over to the detective division to be worked through the night and a warrant was issued for Moyler’s arrest.
Columbus Police Department SWAT detained the alleged accomplice and driver at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Moyler is currently in custody of the Franklin County Jail awating extradition back to Seneca County; however the shooter is still at large.
Moyler was charged with complicity to attempted homicide, a first-degree felony.
“The Patrol Division and Criminal Division worked quickly and diligently to investigate a violent crime within the city limits,” said Tiffin Police Chief Frederick W. Stevens. “Within less than ten hours, one of the two suspects was located in a major city and arrested and will answer for their violent actions within our community. I have no doubt the shooter will be identified, located and brought to justice as well.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective James Chandler of the Tiffin Police Department at 419-447-2323.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Buckeyes star forward Keita Bates-Diop declares for NBA Draft

Posted On26 Mar 2018
QB Drew Stanton signs with Browns

Browns get Free Agent QB Drew Stanton for two-years

Posted On26 Mar 2018
Westerville Police Memorial

Ohio man faces death sentence in killing of 2 Westerville officers

Posted On23 Mar 2018
Downtown Cleveland night lights

Cleveland's Grayton Road Tavern $5M raffle finally won

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Cincinnati players celebrate

Georgia State (15) looking for opening round upset of Cincinnati (2)

Posted On15 Mar 2018

Local Sports

Locally: Reineck honored by Fremont St. Joseph

FREMONT “” Bill Reineck, a longtime member of the Fostoria Athletic Boosters board, last weekend received the Fremont St. Joseph
Posted On 28 Mar 2018
Off

Prep baseball: Riverdale outlasts H-L

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale’s Jonathan Walters won the game with his arm and his bat on Wednesday when the Falcons needed 10 innings
Posted On 28 Mar 2018
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PRO HOCKEY National Hockey League Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217 x-Boston 74 47 17
Posted On 27 Mar 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company