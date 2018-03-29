One man in custody after shots fired

A man was arrested after shots were fired at two men at the intersection of Beechwood and Westwood drives in Tiffin on Tuesday night, according to the Tiffin Police Department.

Dylan R. Descant and Michael A. Mason reported being shot at after leaving their home on St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. The pair noticed a dark gray Hyundai following them closely as they departed, said a press release.

When they continued on Miami Street to the intersection of Beechweood and Westwood drives, the Hyundai pulled in front of them blocking their vehicle. The driver, identified as John Ross E. Moyler, of Westerville, and a passenger then stepped out and fired at the two victims’ car.

The statement said, the passenger fired at least one, maybe two shots with one striking the front windshield on the driver’s side then deflecting into the air.

Patrol officers responded to the scene and found two 40 caliber shells near the intersection. Surrounding homes were checked for any indication they were struck by stray rounds.

Tiffin PD said the vehicle fled the scene and drove out of the city, but later Descant and Mason received threatening phone calls that the shooters would return with more people to finish the job.

The case was turned over to the detective division to be worked through the night and a warrant was issued for Moyler’s arrest.

Columbus Police Department SWAT detained the alleged accomplice and driver at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Moyler is currently in custody of the Franklin County Jail awating extradition back to Seneca County; however the shooter is still at large.

Moyler was charged with complicity to attempted homicide, a first-degree felony.

“The Patrol Division and Criminal Division worked quickly and diligently to investigate a violent crime within the city limits,” said Tiffin Police Chief Frederick W. Stevens. “Within less than ten hours, one of the two suspects was located in a major city and arrested and will answer for their violent actions within our community. I have no doubt the shooter will be identified, located and brought to justice as well.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective James Chandler of the Tiffin Police Department at 419-447-2323.

