Class raising funds for needy students

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The Leadership Seneca County class of 2018 is working hard to provide basic and educational necessities to less fortunate Fostoria students.

But it needs the community’s help to do so.

In collaboration with Fostoria City Schools, the class is raising funds to purchase basic necessities for students such as school supply kits for classrooms, spare campus wear for students who need it and basic care packages with after-school snacks and basic hygiene products.

The class will host a benefit bash at Burger King from 4-8 p.m. today in Fostoria at 1059 N. Countyline St. and in Tiffin at 683 W. Market St.

Class members shared information on the project “Ready Redmen Will Excel” with the Fostoria Kiwanis Club Tuesday while also providing an update on where the class stands in its fundraising efforts.

The goal is to raise $55 per student — allocating $15 for new uniforms, $20 for school supplies, $10 for backpacks and $10 for personal hygiene products — for a total budget of $68,500.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, member and First Call for Help Fostoria program Coordinator Libra Martin said the class had raised about $6,700 through individual, business and organization donations as well as previous fundraisers.

“We’re waiting to hear back about a few grants and from other businesses and we’re trying to partner with different groups to host other fundraisers and get the entire community involved in supporting these kids,” she said.

The class is working on setting up partnerships with local organizations and groups to host other fundraising events such as a Fun Run/5K, a “Stuff the Van” and a Bingo night in an attempt to reach and involve community members of various demographics.

A gofundme account is in the process of being set up to collect monetary donations and the class is waiting to hear back about a few grants.

In addition to the fundraising events, grants and monetary donations, the class has donation boxes set up at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, Mennel Milling Co. and the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library for material donations of campus wear, school supplies and hygiene products.

Class member and community relations manager at Tiffin-Seneca Public Library Kayleigh Tschanen said extra uniforms of all sizes will be placed in the school offices for students in need; totes of extra school supplies will be placed in the classrooms for those who can’t afford all of the supplies; and backpacks would be filled with toiletries, hygiene products and after-school snacks.

The leadership class is working closely with the school to determine students who are in need of the items, with a priority on the homeless and those under the poverty level. If enough money is raised, Tschanen said they would like to provide all students in the district with the items.

“This is a great opportunity to demonstrate a sense of community and support to help those in need,” FCS Superintendent Andrew Sprang said. “We obviously have students in our district who’s families need some extra support and this program will help take care of some basic needs for our students.”

Founded in 1996, Leadership Seneca County strives to educate and inspire “individuals to be dynamic leaders and contributors in the workplace and the community.” Every Leadership Seneca County class must collectively come up with a project that will directly impact Seneca County and its residents.

Because Fostoria ranked third in the state in terms of child poverty, according to census records, and FCS has an 85 percent poverty rate, 77 percent of which live in Seneca County, the class chose to make an impact on the students.

“We’re looking to work with area businesses and organizations in an effort to raise funds and awareness of this community problem,” Dana Eborg, class member and employee with Seneca County Juvenile and Probate Court, said.

“Our hope is that we can draw attention to different resources and different places where they can get help and get funding that they may not have been aware of so that while our class may be ending and the next class will pick a new project, they can sustain the momentum that, hopefully, our project will create for many years to come, not just one school year,” Tschanen added.

Organizations or individuals interested in supporting the project through monetary or material donations or through a partnership may contact Martin at the United Way of Fostoria at 419-435-2555 or Eborg at the Seneca County Juvenile and Probate Court at 419-447-3121 ext. 17.

For more information on Leadership Seneca County or “Ready Redmen Will Excel,” visit the Leadership Seneca County Facebook page.

“Meeting the basic necessities of these kids will keep them coming to school where we know they are safe, warm and not alone,” Jenny Harris, class member and employee at Seneca County Juvenile and Probate Court, said. “Children who are prepared with their necessary supplies are more likely to come to school and be successful. And we believe that Ready Redmen Will Excel.”

