Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported an accident at 5:55 a.m. near East Lytle Street and US 23 Cut-off. There were no injuries reported; citation issued.

Monday:

• Homeowner on West County Road 592 advised someone hit her mailbox around 10:10 p.m.

arrests

Tuesday:

• Subject was taken in at a North Union Street address on a warrant out of Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

• Court employee brought down subject on commitment.

citations

Monday:

• Two citations were issued after a traffic stop on North Union Street.

• Officer gave a verbal warning for invalid registration during a traffic stop at the intersection of West North and North Wood streets.

• A citation was issued after a traffic stop on East Lytle Street. Warrants were also served; a male and female subject were transported.

• Verbal warning was given for an equipment violation on Van Buren Street.

• Officer gave a verbal warning for improper display of validating stickers during a traffic stop at the intersection of Springville Avenue and US 23 Cut-off.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Caller reported the front door of his residence on Starr Avenue was kicked in; attempted burglary.

Monday:

• Subject said a TV was taken from a North Union Street property; charges pending.

• Caller advised son took license plates from their Township Road 41 residence and using them falsely in Florida; license plate to be entered as stolen.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller advised of a neighbor’s vehicle parked in an alleyway on Liberty Street for over three hours; dispute between neighbors as to whether alley is private parking or public alley. Vehicle was moved.

• Officer performed a home visit on South Union street.

• Officer transported a prisoner to jail.

• Complainant reported a Honda van was partially blocking the entrance of her driveway on Burnham Drive. Officer advised parking in the area is tight and made contact with the owner of the vehicle who backed it up to clear driveway.

• A resident of West South Street said her sister, who had an active warrant, was at her home. There was no answer at the door.

• Officer performed a welfare check on Olmstead Street.

• Train cars were blocking the railroad crossing at Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street; train was moving upon arrival.

• A building check was performed on North Countyline Street.

• An officer was requested to unlock a vehicle for a female having a seizure inside. Car was unlocked prior to arrival and woman was having a panic attack; EMS on scene checked subject out.

• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle on North Countyline Street; subject was eating supper.

Monday:

• Caller requested officers for some sort of assault; incident occurred in county and was handed over to Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

• Building checks were performed on North Countyline, Tiffin and South Countyline streets.

• Complainant came on station to speak with an officer regarding threats; advised of options.

• Subject advised of loud music or party going on at a West Fourth Street residence; homeowner was advised to keep noise level down.

• Caller advised of a man running between houses in the West Tiffin and South Countyline streets area; officer was unable to locate subject.

• An officer was requested at a Lynn Street location for a juvenile; parties advised of options.

• Officers responded to call on Springville Avenue regarding an unruly 9 year-old male. Officers spoke to juvenile about his behavior and his mother was advised of her options regarding unruly charges.

• Subject came on station to turn in a knife found on a property located on North US 23; advised the item would be placed in evidence.

