Fostoria firefighter/paramedic to work echo unit

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Seneca County commissioners voted Tuesday to hire Fostoria firefighter/paramedic Jason Distel as an intermittent paramedic for the county’s EMS echo unit.

Ken Majors, director of the county’s public safety division, praised Distel’s expertise as a paramedic, which Majors said make Distel perfect for the part-time position for the echo unit that responds with the county’s volunteer EMS units.

Majors said Distel has been with the Fostoria Fire Division since 2007.

Commissioner Holly Stacy provided an update on the new Justice Center, noting the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court, the county’s clerk of courts, and Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Shuff have already moved in and have begun operations in the new structure.

Common Pleas Court Judge Michael P. Kelbley will begin his move this week, which is ahead of schedule.

Stacy pointed out a meeting of the Justice Center Leadership Core Team will be conducted at noon Thursday on the fourth floor of the Justice Center. She also said a ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for May 17, the same day a time capsule is to be set in place.

An update on the county’s transportation committee was also given. The commissioners will need to decide if they will pick one road improvement project for which to seek state funding, or to prioritize several projects and present all of them.

David Zak, president and CEO of Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corp., said state officials who make the decisions on funding such projects may be more impressed with one project that ties in with ones the state currently favors.

Kerschner said the county may want to find out what kind of project the state favors before the commissioners make a decision on the issue.

In another road improvement matter, Stacy announced the Ohio Public Works Commission has approved four road improvement projects for partial funding, but the city of Fostoria has turned down funding for one of those projects.

Stacy said Fostoria officials turned down the funding because that street will need to be torn up shortly after the improvements would have been made. Stacy did not elaborate on what the street is or what other work will need to be done on it.

Another project approved for partial funding is Jackson Township Road 41, which will get $25,000, or 39 percent of the total funds needed for the improvement.

During a public comment portion of the meeting, Liberty Township resident Patrick Scherger questioned why there have been no changes in the way the Wolf Creek cleanup project is being done.

Earlier this month, several land owners along the creek attended a commissioners meeting to protest the manner in which the trees along the creek are being removed. Some of those trees were washing back into the creek because they were placed too close to the creek bank, not put behind a tree line.

County Engineer Mark Zimmerman said he agreed with the land owners, saying he would be more closely monitoring the work.

Scherger also questioned why the project has taken since 2012 for work to begin. He handed each of the commissioners with a booklet containing information on the problems with the creek cleaning project.

Commissioners voted to re-appoint Kathy Oliver and Sharon George as prevention specialists for the Northwest Ohio Regional Prevention Council.

Two other measures approved will allow officials from the sheriff’s office and the clerk of courts office to utilize credit cards for payment of certain expenditures.

Dates of some future commissioners meeting were changed. A meeting originally slated for April 24 was changed to April 25 and is to be conducted at the Thompson Township Hall at 7 p.m.

A meeting that was to be held May 15 was changed to May 17 at the same time as planned, 10 a.m.

The commissioners went into an executive session to discuss hiring of personnel and employment issues.

