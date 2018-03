MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Dori Harrold (left), 6, and Madison Mason, 5, pull their completed colored eggs out of dye Tuesday afternoon at Longfellow Elementary School. Students in Tammy Helberg’s kindergarten class colored eggs various spring colors on the last day of school before spring/Easter break. Elementary students all over the district celebrated the upcoming holiday with egg coloring, movie watching, Easter egg hunts and other themed activities.

