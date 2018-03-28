2-1 vote to hire local for upgrade

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

After nearly an hour of discussion Tuesday, the Seneca County commissioners voted 2-1 to spend nearly three-quarters of a million dollars to hire Bascom Telephone Company to install a fiber network for an upgrade to the county’s 9-1-1 system.

During the discussion, a former AT&T employee tried to convince the commissioners they could get the upgrade done spending much less than the $719,526 BTC wants for the fiber network.

It came down to doubts commissioners Mike Kerschner and Holly Stacy had about why no one else wanted to do the work before it came down to the wire.

“The due diligence has been done several times over,” Kerschner said, referring to years of discussion and outreach, trying to find the best solution to the issue. “I might be more interested if this had been earlier in the process.”

Gene Thompson, a former AT&T employee, said he thought his former employer could do the job for $73,000 under a two or three year contract, but was rebuffed when he was told AT&T had previously said they could not or would not install a fiber network.

Thompson said the company may not have been asked the right questions, noting AT&T did not want to install a “dark fiber” network, but would install a “non-managed” fiber network.

Jake Schaaf, a consultant for the 9-1-1 system upgrade, said AT&T had been approached about installing a fiber network, but told officials they did not have the infrastructure to do the project.

Thompson and Commissioner Shayne Thomas wanted to wait one more week before a final decision was made on the issue, allowing more time to study it further, but Kerschner and Stacy said they had already put the issue on hold to allow more time to digest the information.

“Our backs are against the wall. I’m ready to vote. We’ve already waited a week,” Stacy said.

Thompson said the current 9-1-1 system is working fine, so there should be no hurry to decide.

“I’m not ready to bring in new bidders at this point,” Kerschner declared.

Asked during the meeting by the Review Times if he was seeking to be hired as a consultant if someone other than BTC was hired for the project, Thompson said he was not.

Thomas steadfastly insisted he was not comfortable spending $719k without having any alternatives to consider.

“The moment for foresight is now. We have nothing to compare (the BTC quote) with,” Thomas said.

While no one was casting aspersions on BTC’s reputation, it was noted the company is debt free and has been in business since 1906.

Stacy made a motion to accept BTC’s quote, and Kerschner made a second to that motion, but Thomas wanted to discuss the issue further before the votes were cast.

After the additional discussion, Stacy amended her motion to include a stipulation a review of the project be completed at some point down the road. Kerschner agreed to the amendment, but Thomas voted against the contract measure.

Near the end of the meeting, Thompson did a 180-degree turn on his stance, saying he thought the commissioners “made a good decision” by hiring BTC to do the work.

“You’re not going to go wrong with them. They have a good reputation, and they’ve earned it.”

Kerschner said he appreciated Thompson’s comments.

“It’s wonderful to hear opposing sides come together,” Kerschner said.

About $100,000 of the $719k expenditure will be paid from a 9-1-1 fund that is fed by a tax paid by everyone who has a cellphone. The rest of the money will have to come from the county’s general fund, but commissioners may be able to eventually get those funds back from 9-1-1 fund monies that are collected in the future.

Comments

comments