Public Record

accidents

Sunday:

• Complainant reported a hit-skip accident in the 500 block of Maple Street at 11:32 p.m.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop at North Countyline Street and Park Avenue.

• Officer issued a warning for improper display following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued one citation for speed and two citations for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and Barcelona Drive.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension/non-compliance following a traffic stop at South Countyline and West Tiffin streets.

Sunday:

• Officer issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Findlay Street and Independence Avenue.

• Officer gave a verbal warning to a subject who is under suspension but was “apparently driving” near Walnut and West Jackson streets and was advised not to drive in the future.

thefts

Sunday:

• A West High Street employee requested an officer for a possible theft.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller requested an officer regarding a male subject at a Buckley Street location. Officer was unable to locate; would be on the look out.

• Officer completed a home visit on Stoner Road.

• Officer is conducting a juvenile investigation.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject at a Sandusky Street residence. Officer noted the subject no longer lived at that location; notified the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office as he moved out into the county.

• A Columbus Avenue caller requested an officer for a juvenile that was refusing to go to school. Officer spoke to subject and transported the child to school.

• Caller reported a disturbance at a West Tiffin Street residence involving an intoxicated male subject.

• Hospital staff reported two canines were inside the Van Buren Street establishment. Dogs were placed in the impound.

Sunday:

• Caller reported dogs were outside barking on North Union Street for several hours. Officer was unable to hear dogs barking in the area.

• Officer was out with a subject at West Culbertson and North Main streets who appeared to be having difficulty walking; subject stated his feet hurt and there were no signs of impairment.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about a male at her apartment who continues to knock on her door and make comments. Subject was advised of options.

• Caller advised of male subjects causing a disturbance on South Wood Street. Officer spoke to subjects.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested a welfare check on a subject at a Lynn Street address. Officer noted the vehicle was not there and no one would come to the door.

• Caller requested an officer to a Maple Street address. All parties were warning for disorderly contact and advised to leave each other alone.

• A West Columbus Avenue caller reported his dog was barking at noises over night and woke up to find a hat and footprints in his yard; requested a report on file and was told to call if anything else happened.

• Caller advised of four male subject in the area of East Lytle Street. Officer was unable to locate.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Fostoria Police Division advised they received a call requesting a welfare check on the subject’s brother at a West Ohio 18 address who sent possible suicidal messages.

