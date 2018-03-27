Group helping bunny with baskets

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

A local non-profit needs help bringing Easter joy to area children who might not otherwise have an Easter basket.

The Ancillary Alliance of Ohio, Incorporated in Fostoria is putting together an Easter basket giveaway to help ensure every child has a parcel of treats.

Since the organization posted an e-flyer on Facebook advertising free Easter baskets for those financially strapped this holiday season, they have received a steady stream of requests for assistance. In the first couple days after the announcement, they accepted 64 basket requests, said President Timothy Roelle of Fostoria.

“We have orders coming in all day and night,” Roelle said. “People just keep spreading the word, finding out about it and there a lot of people who need baskets because things are financially tight.”

The group, whose focus is attending to issues and needs in the community and beyond as they arise, hopes the community helps them fill the gap on Easter morning.

“Our main mission is to make sure people aren’t going without,” said Roelle. “We know the resources are here and that people are kind-hearted. If they know there is a need, they’re eager to help.

“You just a need a leader to step up to get things organized and everyone steps up.”

Supplies, such as grass, plastic eggs, candy, empty or pre-stuffed baskets, are being collected by the organization to make a Easter for as many children as possible, according to Roelle.

For every donation of bagged candy, Easter grass, plastic eggs or basket, participants will be entered into a drawing for a brand new bracelet, earing, or necklace. Four winners will be drawn.

Donations can be made by contacting the organization at 419-619-9480 and are being accepted at 118 North Poplar Street, Fostoria.

The public is also welcome to join the ancillary alliance in assembling the baskets of goodies at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes, 1090 U.S. 23. Donations will be accepted at this location on Saturday until noon.

Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes has, in addition to donating the space for volunteers to put the parcels together, donated free bowling coupons to be put in the baskets, said Roelle.

Local Girl Scout troops will also join volunteers at the bowling alley to assist.

“We love to see the community get involved,” he said. “It’s a good thing to see the community work together. It shows our strength and that people don’t have to go without.”

The Ancillary Alliance of Ohio, Incorporated just recently officially gained their non-profit status; however, the group has been involved in raising support for causes, like getting clean, drinkable water to the lead-stricken community of Flint, Michigan, or providing uniforms for local students in need, since 2010, according Roelle.

Comments

comments