Glass gallery foundation crumbling

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

The walls might come tumbling down at a local heritage landmark.

The Fostoria Glass Heritage Gallery is working toward much needed repairs to the building located at 109 N. Main St.

The gallery’s western basement wall is “in severe need of restoration,” according to Bill King, president of the Fostoria Glass Heritage Gallery.

The deterioration of the wall over the years allowed for seepage of rain water to enter the basement, creating among other things, a humidity problem and structural damage. After heavy rain, the basement now takes in water creating a standing pool in a large part of the space.

“The basement wall is actually rock with mortar in between the stones,” said King. “As water sweeps through the crumbling wall, it deteriorates the mortar holding together the rocks.

“We have had a couple rocks come lose from the wall. If this continues, eventually the wall will come tumbling down.”

The damage to the western wall creates additional concerns for the gallery staff as they work to keep the museum above ready for visitors.

“We have to sweep it (the basement) constantly and run dehumidifiers otherwise we could have bad smells and mold, which you certainly don’t want in the museum,” said King.

The estimated cost of repairs for the wall was originally $5,250 if the gallery built a new wall on the outside of the existing wall rather than trying to patch the original. The organization initially was prepared to cover the costs to have that work completed; however, they were informed this solution would not permanently correct the problem.

In order to prevent flooding in the basement, the gallery would have to install a new storm pipe and catch basin to alleviate the overflow of water in their back lot behind the building. The installation of the storm pipe would cost an additional estimated $16,500, bringing the total cost of repairs to over $21,000.

The glass heritage gallery hopes to complete work on the basement this year, said King.

The Fostoria Glass Heritage Gallery faces additional financial strain and costly maintenance in the near future. They expect to have to replace their roof, which is an even larger concern for the organization, according to King.

“We’re not having issues yet but it’s an old building,” he said. “We’ve been there (in the building) since 1992 and we have not done many repairs to the roof, except a bit around the chimney flashing, but just based on age, things are bound to need replaced.

“The roof is worse because we can’t tolerate the roof coming in and falling on glass items.”

The museum is much more than a glass gallery, it also explores the history and heritage of Fostoria, which makes it that much more important to keep the place up and running, said King.

“The glass gallery is more than a museum of glass,” he said. “The glass companies are what brought a lot of people to Fostoria for work in the 1890s. It’s really their family heritage.”

Fostoria once was home of 13 different glass companies from 1887-1920, which makes the town a hot destination for glassware enthusiasts.

The attraction bolsters the economy by bringing collectors and visitors to Fostoria who not only visit the glass gallery but shop and dine at local restaurants, said King.

“It helps the entire community,” said King. “We never know who may come through the glass gallery, they may be an investor or businessman who decides to bring business here to Fostoria.”

The glass heritage organization plans to set up a GoFundMe on Facebook to help raise money to make the necessary repairs to the gallery; however donations are being accepted now via mail to or directly at their 109 N. Main St. location.

You can also join the organization for an annual fee or become a Life Member for $300 per individual or $500 per couple. Membership fees go toward up-keeping the building and covering costs.

