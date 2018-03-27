Discussions to continue on 9-1-1 system investment

By RON CRAIG

When the Seneca County commissioners meet in regular session at 10 a.m. today, they are expected to continue the discussion on a nearly three-quarters of a million dollar investment in the upgrading of the county’s 9-1-1 system.

Last week, the commissioners were told the county will need to spend $719,526 to install a new fiber network to make the new system work. Previously, the commissioners were told “T-1” components of the current system would work with new equipment, but that turned out not to be the case.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas asked his fellow commissioners to put the brakes on the project for at least one week to allow county officials, including the commissioners, to study the issue further.

Thomas was clearly unhappy the commissioners had been told at one time by vendors for the project the T-1s would work. He said the commissioners relied on that information, only to now be told they would not.

If approved, the new fiber network would be partially paid from a 9-1-1 fund that receives money from a tax paid by everyone who has a cellular telephone. Because there is currently not enough money in that fund to cover the additional expense, officials will need to dip into the county’s general fund to pay the balance.

The $719k figure came from a quote from Bascom Telephone Company to install the fiber network. Several officials, in an attempt to persuade the commissioners to approve the project, noted the company was local and could do the work properly.

An agenda for today’s meeting includes a resolution to approve the expenditure for Bascom Telephone Company to install the fiber network.

The agenda also shows the commissioners are to receive updates regarding the county’s transportation committee and the new justice center, into which the Common Pleas Court is preparing to move.

Commissioners are to mull the re-appointments of Kathy Oliver and Sharon George as prevention specialists for the Northwest Ohio Regional Prevention Council, and the employment of Jason Distel as an intermittent paramedic for the county’s EMS echo unit.

Two other measures scheduled for approval will allow officials from the sheriff’s office and the clerk of courts office to utilize credit cards for payment of certain expenditures.

The commissioners are slated to go into an executive session around 10:30 a.m., but the agenda did not specify what the topic would be for the non-public session.

The meeting is to take place at the Commissioners Office, located at 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

