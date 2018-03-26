RT, Courier win news awards

The Review Times brought home an award Saturday in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors 2017 newspaper competition.

Brian Bohnert, a former reporter for the Review Times, won third place in the “best business writer” category in Division I, which includes newspapers with a daily circulation up to 7,999.

Bohnert’s win was one of nine awards won by the Findlay Publishing Company at the annual Ohio APME awards ceremony at the Easton Hilton in Columbus.

The Courier, sister paper to the Review Times, competes in Division IV, among newspapers with a daily circulation of 19,000 to 59,999. The Courier is the smallest paper in the division.

A series of Courier stories, marking the 10th anniversary of the disastrous 2007 flood, was a first-place winner. The package of stories won in the “best enterprise reporting” category.

Another first-place winner was Courier reporter Sara Arthurs, in the “best feature writer” category.

Among other awards Saturday:

• The Courier newsroom’s coverage of last year’s flood, “Heavy rains leave Findlay awash,” took second place in the “best spot news coverage” category.

• Kevin Bean of The Courier took second place in the “best video” category for an entry called “Elv-ish.”

• The Courier’s sports department won third place in the “best special sports section” category for the “Hoops 2017” basketball section.

• The sports department also won third place in the “best daily sports section” category.

• Jason Smith, the newspaper’s design editor, took third place in the “best graphics artist” category.

• Courier photographer Randy Roberts won third place in the “best photographer” category.

Sixty-four daily newspapers in Ohio submitted 1,922 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2017.

