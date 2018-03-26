Public Record
Fostoria
accidents
Saturday:
• An employee of a business in the 800 block of North Countyline Street reported an elderly female drove a vehicle into the side of the building. Officer advised a private property report was completed.
• Caller reported a two-vehcile accident at Summit and North Vine streets. Citation issued.
• Officer responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street.
arrests
Saturday:
• Shannon A. Pullom arrested on a warrant from Findlay Police Department.
Friday:
• Nathan T. Sheeran arrested on a warrant from Fremont Police Department.
citations
Sunday:
• Citation issued for failure to stop at a stop sign at Summit and North Vine streets.
• Citation issued for stop sign and headlights during a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Countyline Street.
• Verbal warning issued for headlights required during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Countyline Street.
• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a stop at North Town and East North streets.
Saturday:
• Citation issued for driving under suspension and designated lane violation during a traffic stop at West Lytle Street and Midblock.
• Citation issued for failure to show license, failure to signal and possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and East Tiffin Street.
• A verbal warning was issued for two plates required during a traffic stop at Sandusky and Buckley streets.
• Citation was issued for speed during a traffic stop in the 200 block of West South Street
• Verbal warning issued for equipment during a traffic stop at North Poplar and East Lytle Street.
• Verbal warning issued for license plate light during a traffic stop at East Lytle Street and Terry Lane.
Friday:
• Verbal warning issued for speed during a traffic stop in the 600 block of West Lytle Street.
• Verbal warning issued for traffic during a stop in the 500 block of West Tiffin Street.
Miscellaneous
Sunday:
• Caller reported stones in the roadway at Union Court and North Countyline Street.
• Employee of a business in the 100 block of West High Street reported a black male driving a red Mustang making threats to other employees.
• Alarm company advised of entry at the side door of a residence in the 100 block of Center Street. Spoke with homeowner who stated the male allowed in residence; false alarm.
• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a welfare check. Assistance rendered.
• Officers attempted to serve papers at several locations throughout city.
• Officers were flagged down by a female in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. Female was looking for her missing dog and asked officers if they had seen it.
• Officers were asked to assist on a medical call. Subject fell in the beer cooler at a North Countyline Street gas station/convenience store and EMS personnel wanted officers advised that they were dealing with the subject three days ago on multiple occasions, unsure if intoxicated at this point.
• Officers responded to a report of a truck parked in the tree lawn in the 400 block of East Tiffin Street. Vehicle no longer parked there.
• Caller reported two black males causing a disturbance in the 500 block of East Lytle Street. Unable to locate.
Saturday:
• Subjects came on station to provide information to be forwarded to the Seneca County Humane Society.
• Caller requested an officer to the 300 block of East Sixth Street for a family dispute. Officer advised parties of their options.
• Caller requested an officer for a disturbance in the 1200 block of Peeler Drive. Officers will be on the lookout for a white van; female advised of her options.
• Caller reported people causing a disturbance in the area of the 900 block of North Main Street.
• Hancock County Sheriff’s Officer advised of a truck at West Lytle and Findlay streets without headlights. Vehicle unfounded.
• Caller reported someone yelling in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. Person yelling was looking for missing dog.
• Caller reported a male in the 1500 block of North Countyline Street causing a disturbance. Officer advised homeowner did not call, advised of no issues and did not request officers.
• Subject came in to turn themselves in on a warrant.
• Female came on station to speak with an officer about messages she has been receiving.
• Caller reported five males yelling at complainant in the 800 block of Leonard Street. Unable to locate.
• ER nurse requested to speak to an officer; will be following up today.
• Subject requested an officer standby at a residence in the 900 block of North Main Street. No answer at door; report on file.
• Caller reported a variable speed bicycle in an empty lot in the 1600 block of North Union Street. Bike placed in impound.
• Blanchard Valley Regional Health Center requested a welfare check on a subject at a location in the 1000 block of Kennedy Lane.
• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding allowing someone to drive her vehicle and they have not returned it. Vehicle found behind a residence in the 300 block of West Jackson Street. Owner requested officer go through the vehicle before retaking possession of it.
• Anonymous caller reported she saw a black male crawl out of a window at the first set of apartments in the 1100 block of Francis Avenue carrying a black bag. The male reportedly got into a red jeep with temporary tags.
• Caller reported a train blocking the CSX railroad tracks at Columbus Avenue near East Lytle Street.
• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance with a traffic stop on Ohio 18 near Township Road 87. Assistance rendered.
• Officer assisted with two dogs in the roadway in the 1600 block of North Countyline Street.
• Officers out looking for a vehicle on East Lytle Street. Unable to locate.
Friday:
• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in a drive thru in the 700 block of North Union Street. Officer advised motorist showed no signs of impairment, was exhausted from work and is on his way.
• Caller reported a disturbance with another male in the 800 block of North Main Street. Officer advised one male arrested.
• Manager of a business in the 1500 block of North Countyline Street requested to speak with an officer about a no-trespass option for a female causing a disturbance earlier. Female was served a no-trespass order.
• Caller in the 200 block of East Tiffin Street requested a vehicle unlock. Assistance rendered.
• Officers marked the tires of a vehicle parked in the 100 block of South Vine Street.
• Complaint came on station to report social security number had been used. Requested a complaint be placed on file. Report on file,
• Officers responded to a 911 call from the 100 block of West High Street. No emergency, trouble with FAX machine.
• A dead cat was removed from the roadway in the 200 block of East Tiffin Street. Animal had no collar or tags.
• Caller requested an officer for a disturbance in the 800 block of North Union Street. No additional information available.
Seneca County
citations
Sunday:
• Verbal warning issued for traffic at West Ohio 18 and West Township Road 31.
Saturday:
• Verbal warning issued for driving left of center during a traffic stop on Ohio 18 at North Township Road 109.
• Verbal warning issued for failure to use turn signal during a traffic stop at North Township Road 71 and West County Road 42.
• Verbal warning issued for speed during a traffic stop in the 4000 block of South Ohio 587.
• Verbal warning issued for stop light violation during a traffic stop at Union and Washington streets in Bettsville.
miscellaneous
Sunday:
• Caller reported a vehicle in the roadway of County Road 5. Unable to locate.
Saturday:
• Caller reported a vehicle parked in a lot in the 3900 block of West Ohio 12 that does not belong there. Owner of the vehicle reported he will have his daughter move the vehicle; vehicle moved.
• Fostoria Police Division reported receiving a call from a female reporting physical domestic violence. She reported the mother was laying on the ground and two girls with blood on them. One adult arrested and taken to Seneca County Jail.