On your mark, get set…

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

For eight years a local family has been hosting an event to raise money to benefit local cancer patients and treatments.

Over the past eight years, that family has donated more than $41,500 to the ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Foundation for the facility’s Cancer Fund and Cancer and Infusion Center in honor of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

The 9th Annual Run the Res, slated for 2 p.m. April 15, carries on the memory of the late Jeff Shiff, an avid runner who lost his battle with colon cancer in 2008.

According to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Executive Director Kim Partin, the funds are mostly used for capital expenses such as equipment, machinery, furniture and fixtures at the hospital’s Cancer and Infusion Center.

“I almost can’t even begin to say how appreciative we are to have a local family here that sees and appreciates the impact that the hospital has,” she said of the Shiff family. “It’s truly a gift, not just to the hospital but to each and every one of our patients.”

Fostoria Community Hospital’s cancer and infusion center is part of a larger network of connected cancer care through the ProMedica Cancer Institute, according to ProMedica’s website. The facility provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient cancer services such as medical oncology, chemotherapy, IV therapy, injections, foley catheter changes, PICC line maintenance, implanted port maintenance and blood draws. Additional services include genetic counseling, cancer rehab, healing care, survivorship care planning, diagnostic radiology, pain management, surgical services and urology.

While Patrin was unable to say what exactly the funds have been used for in the past or what it will be used on in the future, she noted money from the Cancer Fund has been budgeted for something this year.

“The focus of the hospital is really to provide the best high quality care right there close to home for Fostoria residents,” she said. “It’s truly an anchor institution in the community and we want to make sure every patient that comes through the hospital has the highest quality care. Having these funds really helps us achieve that goal.”

In memory of her late husband, Fostorian Susie Shiff and her family participated in the Athens Marathon at Ohio University in April 2009. After running, she previously said she and her four children decided to host something similar in Fostoria to keep Jeff’s memory close to home and have successfully done so for the past eight years.

“It keeps my husband’s memory alive,” Shiff said. “It kind of warms the heart that we’ve had good success and a lot of people who love to do it.”

The race will begin on West Fremont Street and will continue around reservoirs 2 and 3 before proceeding to Tiffin Street. There, the 5K will travel east on Tiffin Street before turning around and heading back while the 10K will head west toward County Road 262 before returning to the starting point.

In addition, the 7th annual Kids Fun Run will kick off at 1 p.m. for children ages 3-9. They will start at Center Street and run to Fremont Street.

Early registration, which is open until April 1, is $25 and includes a soft cotton shirt or $30 and includes a Tek T-shirt for the 5K or 10K. Cost of the Kids Fun Run is $10 before April 1. A shirt is guaranteed with all early registrations.

After April 1, registration will be $30 for the 5K/10K and $15 for the Kids Fun Run and a race shirt is not guaranteed.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the oncology department at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital so staff may continue to provide the same quality of care and treatment her husband received, according to Shiff.

“It’s just awesome to see all of the people out supporting the race, supporting my husband, supporting the cause,” Shiff said. “It’s a good time for our family to get together and work for one cause.”

Chip timing and online registration will again be offered this year. Registration will begin at noon the day of the event in the brick shelter house at City Park, near the corner of Vine and Van Buren streets.

Provided with registration is a race shirt as well as a goody bag, compliments of sponsors. Awards will be given to the Top Overall Male/Female runners in the 5K and 10K and the Top 3 each age group Male/Female 5K and 10K. All Kids Fun Run participants will receive a ribbon.

After the race, participants may travel over to Kemosabes Roadhouse Grill, 820 Sandusky St., for food and refreshments. Owner Nate Heiser said 20 percent of the proceeds between 2-8 p.m. the day of the race will be given to the cause to further support the hospital’s Cancer Fund. Customers must be wearing their race bib number or race T-shirts.

To register or for more information, visit www.runtheres.org or call Shiff at 419-435-1772.

For more information about ProMedica, visit www.promedica.org.

