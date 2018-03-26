LISA LEAR / for the Review Times

Kelly Hansen, left, is awarded $2,900 from Girton Church of God Pastor Robin Hindall Saturday for her Peanut Butter Chocolate Cupcakes during the church’s inaugural Holy Cupcake Contest at the Risingsun park shelter house. Each member of the public paid $3 to judge the cupcakes provided by the 10 contestants and $554 was raised for the Risingsun Police Department from that entry fee and from auctioning any remaining cupcakes at the contest’s end. Second place went to Kasi Clayton who was awarded $1,150 for her Madd Hogg Cupcake and third went to Allie Zamora who won $450 for her Carrot Cake with Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting.

