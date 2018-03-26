FPD responds to two reports of possible ODs

Fostoria Police Division responded to a couple reports of possible overdoses this weekend.

The first call came in at 8:47 p.m. Friday from a location in the 1000 block of North Union Street.

The caller requested EMS for a possible overdoes.

Fostoria EMS responded and approximately 30 minutes later one person was being transported to Fostoria Community Hospital.

Officers Cory Brian and Brian Miller collected contraband and charges are pending, according to a media report.

Another possible overdose was reported at 3:13 p.m. Saturday.

Fostoria EMS and officers Justin Kiser and Chad Marchetto responded to a caller’s request for an officer at Elm and Perry streets.

The EMS crew transported one male to FCH about 15 minutes later.

One male was arrested and about 45 minutes later, that male was being transported to Bascom where he was handed over to Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the media report.

See Public Record on page A9 for more media reports from Fostoria Police Division.

