Three facing charges in drug-related search

A Fostoria resident and two Michigan residents are facing several drug charges.

Law enforcement officers with Fostoria Police Division, Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office BCI Narcotics Division executed a drug-related search warrant at 616 N. Union St., the residence of Cinnamon Barchus, 21, on Thursday.

A warrant was issued following a traffic stop on Barchus’ vehicle, according to a news release from METRICH.

The warrant, signed by Judge Steve Shuff of the Seneca County Common Pleas Court, unveiled US currency, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools.

Barchus as well as Demond Rashad Dunnaway and Gantay Anthony Reynolds, both of Detroit, MI, who were connected to the residence, are facing charges of possession of prescription pills, permitting drug abuse and possession of criminal tools.

Charges are pending the conclusion of the entire drug investigation and the return of the lab analysis of the substances discovered inside the residence at the time of the execution of the search warrant.

The Fostoria Police Department’s SWAT Team was utilized to execute the search warrant safely and effectively on the residence, the release states. Fostoria Police Department’s canine unit was also utilized during the execution of the search warrant.

“The task force received information of drug activity involving (prescription) pills involving this residence and based on this information they were able to take immediate action,” Fostoria police Chief Keith Loreno said. “As you can see with (Thursday’s) operation involving multiple agencies, teamwork is essential to ensure our communities are safe.”

“The collaboration of agencies involved in this entire investigation was instrumental in the success of this operation,” added Sheriff William Eckelberry. “I am pleased to see our local drug unit continuing to utilize all of the resources with our area law enforcement agencies to combat against drugs in our communities.”

Citizens are encouraged to continue to report suspicious activity to their local agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-Drug (Local #443-0463).

Comments

comments