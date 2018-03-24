Public Record
Fostoria
citations
Friday:
• Officer issued a verbal warning for a traffic violation on North Countyline Street.
• Officer issued another verbal warning for a traffic violation on North Countyline Street.
• Officer issued a warning at the intersection College Avenue and North Countyline Street.
• A verbal warning was issued for two headlights required on North Countyline Street.
Thursday:
• A speeding citation was issued for 50 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone at the intersection of Findlay and West Lytle streets.
• A verbal warning was given at the intersection of South Town and East Tiffin streets because the passenger side’s headlight was out.
• A citation was issued after subject advised contraband was in a vehicle during a traffic stop at the intersection of North Poplar and McDougal streets.
thefts
Thursday:
• Complainant advised of a theft at a South Wood Street residence; charges pending.
miscellaneous
Friday:
• A complainant advised her boyfriend stole her car with kids in it. Misunderstanding; mother and children were okay.
• Caller advised a female was at her door trying to get in; female was gone prior to officer’s arrival. Complaint was taken to subject and she was advised to only visit if/when the resident wants her to.
• Employee requested officer regarding a theft; complainant called back advising subject paid for item.
• Caller advised she received a third party call stating a man was laying on the sidewalk near West Center Street; unable to locate.
• Subject stated a full size truck or SUV was tailgating him very closely at North Countyline Street and West Jones Road; unable to locate.
• Subject attempted to leave hospital after being pink slipped by a counseling and treatment center; patient calmed down due to medication.
Thursday:
• Caller reported a dog had been barking for several hours; no one was home at residence and officer advised they would return later to make contact.
• Complainant said a driver was asleep at the wheel near East Lytle Street; unfounded.
• Caller reported male subject was in the College Avenue area behaving suspiciously; unable to make contact with offender and charges are pending.
• A vehicle was impounded, secured and sealed for evidence after a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.
• Complainant advised of an unruly juvenile on West Fourth Street; complainant advised of options.
fire runs
Thursday:
• Caller advised of a suspicious person; subject was taken by EMS from the 400-block of West Center Street to the hospital at 6:38 p.m.