O’Neill charged in U.S. District Court

A Fostoria man arrested recently on charges of child pornography has been charged in U.S. District Court.

On Thursday, Charles B. O’Neill, 58, 1023 Gerlock Drive, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor (production) and receipt and/or distribution of child pornography, according to a court official at the U.S. District Curt’s Northern District of Ohio in Toledo.

According to a court official at the Seneca County Pleas Court, the criminal case in the county may be dismissed without prejudice if the federal case moves forward and O’Neill is detained.

O’Neill had been indicted in the Seneca County Common Pleas court on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

At the time of his arrest, O’Neill had was charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, a felony of the second degree.

His indictment states O’Neill “with the knowledge of the character of the material involved” did reproduce obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or observers in February 2018.

Further, he possessed or controlled obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or portrayed observers, a fourth degree felony, according to court records.

According to Officer Cory Brian, the original charges were for pandering material containing obscene images, such as nude images of a minor, a violation of 2907.321 of the Ohio Revised Code; however further investigation led to the additional charges.

O’Neill was arrested Feb. 22 at his home after members of the Fostoria Police Division and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification & Investigation conducted a search warrant at his Gerlock Drive residence around 5 p.m.

The search was executed after officers received information regarding alleged child pornography. The investigation was initiated by Sgt. William Campbell and Brian.

BCI utilized special agents from the Cyber-Crimes unit as well as Crimes Against Children unit, which helps local authorities investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes against children.

In addition, BCI K9 officer Reptar, who is trained to locate hidden electronic devices with storage capabilities, assisted at the scene. Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said evidence was seized during the search and will be processed before further information can become available.

No further information was available at press time.

