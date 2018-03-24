MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

O’Neill charged in U.S. District Court

Posted On Sat. Mar 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

A Fostoria man arrested recently on charges of child pornography has been charged in U.S. District Court.
On Thursday, Charles B. O’Neill, 58, 1023 Gerlock Drive, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor (production) and receipt and/or distribution of child pornography, according to a court official at the U.S. District Curt’s Northern District of Ohio in Toledo.
According to a court official at the Seneca County Pleas Court, the criminal case in the county may be dismissed without prejudice if the federal case moves forward and O’Neill is detained.
O’Neill had been indicted in the Seneca County Common Pleas court on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
At the time of his arrest, O’Neill had was charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, a felony of the second degree.
His indictment states O’Neill “with the knowledge of the character of the material involved” did reproduce obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or observers in February 2018.
Further, he possessed or controlled obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or portrayed observers, a fourth degree felony, according to court records.
According to Officer Cory Brian, the original charges were for pandering material containing obscene images, such as nude images of a minor, a violation of 2907.321 of the Ohio Revised Code; however further investigation led to the additional charges.
O’Neill was arrested Feb. 22 at his home after members of the Fostoria Police Division and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification & Investigation conducted a search warrant at his Gerlock Drive residence around 5 p.m.
The search was executed after officers received information regarding alleged child pornography. The investigation was initiated by Sgt. William Campbell and Brian.
BCI utilized special agents from the Cyber-Crimes unit as well as Crimes Against Children unit, which helps local authorities investigate and prosecute those who commit crimes against children.
In addition, BCI K9 officer Reptar, who is trained to locate hidden electronic devices with storage capabilities, assisted at the scene. Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said evidence was seized during the search and will be processed before further information can become available.
No further information was available at press time.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Westerville Police Memorial

Ohio man faces death sentence in killing of 2 Westerville officers

Posted On23 Mar 2018
Downtown Cleveland night lights

Cleveland's Grayton Road Tavern $5M raffle finally won

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Cincinnati players celebrate

Georgia State (15) looking for opening round upset of Cincinnati (2)

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Tenn beats Wright St.

Tennessee wins NCAA opener, routs Wright State Raiders 73-47

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Nationwide student protests planned

Students at Ohio school shooting site walk out, risk discipline

Posted On14 Mar 2018

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL OHSAA State Tournament Thursday’s Semifinals Division IV Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 51, Berlin Hiland 41 Marion
Posted On 24 Mar 2018
Off

State boys basketball: Trotwood, SVSM to play for D-II crown

COLUMBUS — Trotwood-Madison, which averaged 92.1 points a game during the regular season, hit the ground running and never looked back on
Posted On 24 Mar 2018
Off

Prep softball preview: Old Fort, New Riegel in SBC mix

Old Fort won the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division title last season, and only then-unbeaten Gibsonburg stood between the Stockaders and a
Posted On 24 Mar 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company