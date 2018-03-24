LYDIA BAULER / the Review Times

Great Lakes Ace Hardware open for business

Rex James of Fostoria waits while his paint is prepared by employee Devon Waltermier of Bradner at the Great Lakes Ace Hardware, 1656 N. Countyline St, on Friday afternoon. The Michigan-based company Great Lakes Ace Hardware opened its first Ohio location in Fostoria this week. The official grand opening and chain cutting is scheduled for April 6; however, the shop is open for business and A Neighborhood Paint Party will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. As part of a national Ace Hardware initiative, the event allows community members to come in and create their own paint color and giving it a name. Others then have the opportunity to vote on the best color mixed that day.

