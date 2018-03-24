Chamber to fund 10 Student Start Up businesses

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Many may agree children are the future of any community.

In an effort to foster entrepreneurism, responsibility and success-driven youth, the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce has implemented a Student Start Up program, which is designed to provide students with the real-world experience of starting an actual business and expose them to an alternative to being an employee.

“We want to build a community that welcomes entrepreneurs and provides the tools and resources needed to be successful,” Chamber/Small Business Director Sarah Stephens Krupp said. “Through our Student Start Up program, we can encourage young entrepreneurs and potentially plant the seeds for start-ups in our community now and in the future.”

The chamber will fund 10 Student Start Ups in 2018 with funds obtained through a grant from the Henry H. Geary Jr. Memorial Foundation through KeyBank.

Each successful applicant will receive $200 to start or expand their business.

The idea stemmed from the desire to start fostering successful people at a young age. According to Krupp, a community in Canada is successfully implementing the program and Fostoria will model the program locally.

“As an organization in partnership with (Fostoria Economic Development Corporation), we look at workforce and economic development, and entrepreneurism is very important,” she said, explaining small business start-ups are fast-growing in the area. “We’re looking at all different avenues to foster a community that encourages entrepreneurism and what better way to help the future of the community than to focus on our youth.”

Krupp said she hopes these young entrepreneurs take their ideas — anything from a lawn-mowing service to dog walking to window cleaning — turn them into a business and learn from it.

“Nothing is too big or too small. We’re interested in everything,” Krupp said.

The Student Start Up program is available to students in grades 6-12 attending Fostoria City, St. Wendelin Catholic, Arcadia, Hopewell-Loudon, Elmwood, New Riegel and Lakota schools.

Students interested in participating in the program must go through a brief application process, providing chamber officials with information about the business they want to start as well as put together a cash flow forecast. Krupp said this is to get them thinking about what equipment or supplies they might need to purchase when they start their business as well as ongoing expenses and anticipated revenue.

Additional information may be requested before students are selected.

“Maybe they’ll succeed. Maybe they won’t. We’re not necessarily looking for them to succeed,” Krupp said. “We want to provide them with the experience to see what it’s like to run a business. I hope that they get a better understanding of what small business owners do on a daily basis.”

All applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. on April 26 and successful applicants will be notified by May 10.

Krupp said chamber staff will check in with each student business throughout the course of the summer to lend support and check in on their progress.

As a bonus, successful applicants are eligible to receive an additional $100 if, at the end of the season, they submit a photo of themselves engaged in business as well as a report to the chamber office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Applications are available online at www.FostoriaOhio.org/SSUP or can be picked up at the chamber office, 121 N. Main St. in Fostoria.

For more information or to support young entrepreneurs, contact the chamber at 419-435-0486 or email sarah@fostoriachamber.com.

“We want them to learn to face challenges and see them as opportunities and we want them to see that hard work pays off,” Krupp said. “Hopefully, somewhere along the line, we plant the seeds of entrepreneurism in them and the knowledge that they’re capable of doing it and maybe it may be something they do in the future, hopefully here in Fostoria.”

Comments

comments