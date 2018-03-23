Public Record

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. Mar 23rd, 2018
Fostoria
arrests
Wednesday:
• A subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant after Bradner Police Department requested assistance.
citations
Thursday:
• A verbal warning was issued for a traffic violation during a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue.
• Verbal warning for speed was issued on Columbus Avenue.
• A verbal warning for a traffic violation was issued during a traffic stop on South Countyline Street.
• A verbal warning was issued at the intersection on Lytle and Main streets for an equipment violation.
Wednesday:
• Citation was issued for a stop sign violation at the intersection of East High and Maple streets.
• An officer issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation at North Countyline and West Culbertson streets.
• Subject was given a verbal warning for bike lights required at Findlay and West Fourth streets.
• Officer gave a verbal warning for a traffic violation on Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive.
• A verbal warning was given for an improper turn at the intersection of Summit and North Countyline streets.
miscellaneous
Thursday:
• Caller requested a vehicle unlock on South Main Street; assistance rendered.
• Subject reported two pit bulls in her backyard; neighbor’s fence was secured and dog warden was called.
• There was a disturbance between a husband and wife at a residence on Peeler Drive; both parties advised to try and get along.
• A vehicle was towed for no registration or plates and another car’s tires were marked on West Center Street; both owners were advised.
• Citizen came on station to get finger print card inked for a background check; completed finger print cards for subject.
• Caller reported he observed a male subject with property stolen from his car a few days earlier. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the man; advised complainant to fill out a statement if he wanted to report the items stolen.
• Officer responded to a 911 call about a disturbance on Summit Street; subjects were advised of possible consequences if Fostoria Police Department had to return.
Wednesday:
• A caller reported a reckless Driver on West Rock Street. Caller advised driver arrived at his residence then drove away erratically after he did not answer the door; officer was unalbe to locate vehicle.
• Third party caller stated their mother called and had concerns someone was trying to break-in; incident was misunderstanding.
• Complainant said he caught a subject trying to break into cars near East Fremont and North Caples streets.
• Officer transported subject from Hancock to Seneca County.
• Subject advised her husband took her vehicle; man was warned and advised for driver under suspension.
• Officers responded to an anonymous tip about a suspected drug deal.
• Ohio State Patrol requested back up during a traffic stop on North Countyline Street; assistance rendered.
• Caller advised of three juveniles playing near the roadway at Springville Avenue and Eco Drive; unfounded report.
• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding a trespassing incident; advised of options to obtain civil protection order and to call back if subject returns.
fire runs
Wednesday:
• EMS responded to at 7:56 p.m. in the 300-block of West South Street after a caller advised one of her family members was threatening suicide; subject was transported to the hospital.
Seneca County
accidents
Thursday:
• Caller requested a deputy regarding an accident in a parking lot at 7:59 a.m. in Bettsville. Incident occurred near David and Washington streets.

