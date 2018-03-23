Fostoria man pleads guilty to arson

By EILEEN MCCLORY

For the Review Times

A Fostoria man pleaded guilty to aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

Chad Reinhart, 45, was accused of setting fire to a building at 519 W. Lytle St. in Fostoria on June 22, 2017. Reinhart lived near the complex.

The guilty plea means Reinhart could receive up to eight years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.

In addition, Prosecutor Colleen Limmerick said restitution of $15,860 to the owner of the property and $521 to the state fire marshal would be requested at the sentencing hearing.

Reinhart would also be required to register in an arson registry every year, in person at the local sheriff’s office in the county where he lives.

He is set to be sentenced at 9 a.m. May 14.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle has said the defendant was indicted on a second-degree felony charge because there were people living in the building at the time of the fire.

Reinhart pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in October. He was found competent to stand trial in February.

On Wednesday, he acknowledged mental health issues but said the issues and medications he was taking did not interfere with his decision making.

