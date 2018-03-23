Bascom woman sentenced to jail for theft, tampering

A Bascom woman who worked for the Tiffin Police Department was sentenced to jail time on Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Michael P. Kelbley ordered Holly England, 40, to serve 180 days in the Seneca County jail through the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office work release program, according to court records.

She was also sentenced to three years of community control and must pay her court costs within one year, said the records.

England had to make restitution of $45,800 as well but payment was made in full prior to sentencing.

She had plead guilty to charges of theft in office and tampering with evidence, both third degree felonies, in February. England who served as a secretary in the police department’s criminal divison, withdrew her original plea of not guilty and entered a written negotiated plea, according to court records.

According to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court, England had been indicted on the charges in August 2017 after she stole property allegedly valued at more than $7,500 over the course of her service as secretary.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification received a report of the alleged theft from the police department and from the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit, court records state.

Although the court records do not state the type of property allegedly stolen by England, those records show she admitted to the theft.

A portion of the stolen property was found in her purse during an investigation of the theft, records state. The two-count indictment also alleged that England altered potential evidence against her, knowing she was the subject of a criminal investigation.

