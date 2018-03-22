SW book fair

LYDIA BAULER/the Review Times

Saint Wendelin Catholic School fifth-grader Izzi Jones glances over a book at the school’s Scholastic Book Fair on Wednesday. SWS is hosting a buy one, get one free Scholastic Book Fair 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21-23. The book fair will be open additionally from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, March 23 before the school’s production of The Snow White Variety Show at 7 p.m. The catholic school has set a goal of selling 100 paid books and 100 bogo books to help get students reading, said book fair volunteers Sarah Jones and Christine Paul.

