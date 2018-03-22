Resolution approved for school safety

By MORGAN MANNS

Fostoria students showed their support of school safety and reducing violence in schools during a National Walkout Day March 14.

District officials showed their support in a different way on Wednesday.

Fostoria City Schools’ Board of Education approved a resolution at its monthly meeting imploring President Donald Trump, Gov. John Kasich, the United States Congress and the Ohio General Assembly to “prioritize the protection of students and school employees by enacting legislation” for:

• “Enhanced mental health services and substance abuse treatment so that all individuals, including children, have sufficient access to these services.

• “Increased access to school safety measures, including, but not limited to, school resource officers, school safety infrastructure and other security measures designed to protect students and staff from an active shooter on school grounds.

• “Training for school employees and enhanced coordination with law enforcement agencies and first responders to ensure appropriate responses to incidents of violence in school.

“Preserving the balance between the right to own firearms and the protection of students and school employees from any act of violence.”

• “With the events in society today and as a way to protect our greatest asset as a country, which is the children, any efforts and assistance

“I think it shows, with events in society, that we need to protect our greatest asset as country and that’s our children,” Superintendent Andrew Sprang said Wednesday. “Any efforts that can be made to do that and any assistance that our elected officials can provide in that is greatly appreciated and we look forward to the opportunity to work to make sure that our schools are the safest that we possibly could make them.”

He said the four bullet points are key points from groups such as the Ohio School Boards Association and the Buckeye Association of School Administrators and other activists who are promoting school safety in Columbus and at the federal level.

In addition, the board approved a separate resolution expressing its opposition to House Bill 512, which would consolidate the Ohio Department of Education, the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation into a new state agency called the Department of Learning and Achievement.

“For me personally, I think there’s some good points to it,” Sprang said. “I think higher (education), public education and workforce need to be working together but “¦ educators need to be involved in setting education policy and not having it told to us what it’s going to be.”

HB 512 was introduced to the House in mid-February by State Representative Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin) with a stated goal of streamlining efforts to better prepare students for jobs. The bill would also shift 80 percent of the power of the partially-elected state school board to an appointee of the governor.

The bill will “transfer, with exceptions, the duties regarding the administration of primary and secondary education programs and all duties regarding the administration of higher education programs to the Department of Learning and Achievement.”

Sprang, as well as board member Heidi Kauffman, expressed their concern of the inconsistency having an elected official who changes every four years making decisions on topics like school funding, graduation requirements, report cards and state assessments.

Board President Dr. Thomas Guernsey said although he believes there are good aspects to the bill, he feels it takes local control out of educators’ hands.

“There’s some good points to it but I think it needs to be retailored before you pass a final bill,” he said.

“The other thing is that it always seems they want to ‘fix’ education but they don’t want educators to be involved in the ‘fixing,'” board member Sharon Stannard added.

The resolution indicates opposition to the bill because it doesn’t include the “input of students, parents, educators, administrators, schools, school districts, superintendents and board members, all of whom would be negatively affected; and creates an environment in which unique needs of students, educators, parents and school districts will be lost within an expanded bureaucracy.”

Copies of the resolution will be forwarded to members of the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate.

Other bills Sprang said officials were keeping a close eye on include Senate Bill 216, which would create a lot of changes within education from teacher evaluations to CCP to preschool requirements to attendance and more; and HB 343, which would require local governments that contest property values to formally pass an authorizing resolution for each contest and to notify property owners.

Separately, Sprang presented the State of the Schools, explaining where the district is going and what it is trying to accomplish.

He rehashed information from the district report card, noting nearly 1/3 of students scored accelerated or higher; 15 of 23 indicators showed growth; participation in ACTs and College Credit Plus increased; and the district received an A on the progress component, which indicates two years’ worth of growth.

He further explained the district’s focus insofar as establishing the 4 Disciplines of Execution (4DX) and implementing them into the Ohio Improvement Plan.

Goals for the district through the 4DX model include increasing the performance index from 60.7 percent to 70 percent; increasing parent-teacher interactions from 85 percent to 100 percent; increasing the net promoter score from 24.84 to 36.3; decreasing absenteeism to 10 percent from 20.5 percent; increasing student reading levels; and increasing the number of students who demonstrate expected growth.

FCS will host a 4DX District Summit in June, inviting state leaders to hear the district’s story and showcase its progress.

Sprang also gave a brief update on the building project, which is expected to kick off main construction of the new Fostoria Junior/Senior High School building in April, “as soon as the snow goes away.”

Sprang said the district also:

• Is awaiting word on a $751,082 grant for professional development to help teachers better teach students at different reading levels and how to help increase their reading level.

• Expanded its partnership with Family Resource Center for mental health services.

• Is looking to expand its CCP options, offer an elementary after-school program; and implement a big tech project.

Also during the meeting, several students and student groups were recognized for their achievements.

Fostoria High School received the Grammy Signature Schools Community Award to support outstanding efforts in high school music education; the Redmen Pride Concert Band received a superior rating at the district contest and has qualified for the state contest; Brooklynn Holman and Emily-Catherine Sidney, both fifth-grade students, and Makalynn McCumber, sixth-grade student, at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School were recognized as Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest winners; Naija Miller, junior, qualified for DECA National Competition in Atlanta, GA in the Apparel and Accessory competition; Tony Costello, senior, qualified for the district swim meet at Bowling Green State University; and Tyriana Settles, junior, received 1st Team League Honors in girls’ basketball.

In other business, the board approved:

• The retirement of Lisa Riser, bus driver, after 30 years of service to the district; and Gayleen Ziegler, secretary, after 31 years of service to the district.

• The adoption of a new science curriculum effective the 2018-19 academic year for grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12. This is part of a process five years in the making to update the curriculum in all of the core subject areas, which had not been done in a long time, according to Sprang.

• The 2018 FJSHS Summer School Program from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 29 through June 29.

• A resolution approving the joint agreement appointing the Business Advisory Council of the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center to serve as the Business Advisory Council for Fostoria City Schools.

The board went into executive session for the “consideration of the purchase of property for public purposes, or sale of property at competitive bidding, if premature disclosure of information would give an unfair competitive or bargaining advantage to a person whose personal, private interest is adverse to the general public interest” and to prepare for, conduct or review “negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of employment.”

No action was taken.

The next FCS Board of Education meeting will take place at 6 p.m. April 18 in the board room at FJSHS, 1001 Park Ave.

