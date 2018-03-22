Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• There was an accident in the 100-block of Palmer Street at 7:38 p.m.

citations

Wednesday:

• A verbal warning was issued after a traffic stop at North Main Street and West Jones Road.

• A warning was issued for speed on Columbus Avenue.

• A citation for speeding was also issued on Columbus Avenue. The driver was traveling 52 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic violation on Van Buren Street.

• Officer issued another warning for a traffic violation at Van Buren Street and West Ridge Drive.

• A citation for a red light violation was issued on Perrysburg Road.

• Verbal warning was given for a a traffic violation on West South Street.

• A verbal warning was issued for a traffic violation at West Fremont and North Countyline streets.

Tuesday:

• An officer issued a warning for two headlights required at Kennard and North Countyline streets.

• Multiple traffic violations earned a driver on Cherry and East Jackson streets a verbal warning.

• A citation for disorderly conduct was issued on Buckley Street after a caller reported a disturbance with a neighbor.

• Citations for speed and stop sign violations were issued at North Main and East Jackson streets.

• A verbal warning for speed was issued at East High and Spruce streets.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• An officer picked up an item from North Countyline Street.

• An officer checked on a vehicle parked in a yard for zoning; vehicle information was obtained for zoning.

• Caller advised his mother needed to go to the hospital for evaulation and she was being combative.

• Officer performed a home visit on Stoner Road.

• A safety resource officer investigated an incident with a juvenile.

• Officers performed buidling checks on Sandusky, Findlay, Lytle, North Main, Buckley, East North Street, South Countyline streets and East Zeller Road.

Tuesday:

• A caller complained of domestic disturbance during which a male retrieved personal belongings, threatened the caller and then left residence. Complainant was afraid male would return and become violent; caller was advised of her options and provided a statement. Complaint is on file. Officer attempted to make contact with male subject but was hung up on.

• Officers performed building checks on North Vine, North Countyline, North Main streets, Perrysburg and East Jones roads and Park Avenue.

• Officers responded to a possible overdose on South Wood Street and relayed with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office; there was no overdose.

• A caller requested an officer for a suspected illegal substance. Officer advised complainant that the substance was baking soda rather than contraband and advised them to throw it away.

• Caller reported a branch in the roadway at West Fremont and North Wood streets; tree limb was removed from street.

• A truck was reportedly on the tracks at Findlay and South Vine streets; complainant unfounded.

• The Ohio State Patrol requested mutual adid on Springville Avenue and East Lytle Street; assistance rendered.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS responded to a call at 7:31 a.m. in the 300-block of West South Street after a 56 year-old overdosed on their spouse’s prescription medication and was unable to walk; patient was transported to the hospital.

