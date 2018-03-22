Getting a Fostoria tour

LYDIA BAULER / the Review Times

St. Wendelin Catholic School students gather around Marley, a Belgian Malinois with the Fostoria Police Divisions’ canine unit, and Officer Don Dennis during a tour of the Fostoria Municipal Buidling on Wednesday. SWS kindergarten through second grade students visited the mayor’s office, Fostoria City Prosecutor Barbara Dibble in the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Courtroom, and the Fostoria Police Division. The students are learning about leadership roles in our community.

