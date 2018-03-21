YMCA gets new executive director

By MORGAN MANNS

The Geary Family YMCA has welcomed a new executive director.

Mark Brunsman, chief resource officer with the YMCA of Greater Toledo, began his local duties March 15. Serving as executive director through a one-year management agreement with the YMCA and Jewish Community Center of Greater Toledo, he is responsible for the overall operations of the Geary Family YMCA.

“The goals of the management agreement is to look for ways we can improve efficiencies and better serve the community both together and individually in Fostoria,” Brunsman said. “We want to enhance what’s happening there and be more successful in serving the community.”

Brunsman, who has been working with the YMCA of Greater Toledo for 31 years, will work with the board to assess the Y’s programs and operations and develop improvements and provide recommendations on how the facility could be more efficient and effective.

“They’re already doing some pretty incredible stuff. It’s a great staff, an incredible board and a wonderful facility,” he said. “I suspect I’ll be learning just as much from them as I’m bringing to the table.”

Brunsman is temporarily replacing former CEO Eric Stinehelfer, who resigned in mid-January after accepting a similar position with a YMCA in Florida.

“It prompted us to look at some of our options,” Laura Ritzler, Geary Family YMCA board president, said of Stinehelfer’s resignation. “It’s a great opportunity for us to take the time to make improvements while developing long-range plans.”

The Geary Family YMCA announced it’s agreement with Toledo in mid February.

The agreement provides the Geary Family YMCA with the opportunity for a comprehensive assessment of all its operations, including but not limited to its finances, fitness and aquatic programs, child care, membership and marketing efforts by a team of Toledo Y experts, a February news release stated.

This agreement is in effect until the end of February 2019; however, Ritzler said there is an opportunity to expand the agreement for a second year if officials feel it is necessary.

“Because the YMCA of Greater Toledo has so many resources — dedicated staff, a CFO, child care, membership and marketing teams — they have that extra expertise that we can tap into,” she said. “We can find out if they’re doing some things that may help us in different aspects.”

The YMCA of Greater Toledo manages 11 YMCA and JCC facilities in the greater Toledo area, as well as the Storer Camps, the YMCA of Lenawee County in Adrian, Michigan, and the Putnam County YMCA in Ottawa.

For more information on the YMCA of Greater Toledo, visit www.ymcatoledo.org.

“I’m really excited to be included and looking forward to being a part of it and learning and getting involved,” Brunsman said.

“Some people are confusing this with a merger but it’s not a merger. We’re using their expertise to provide us with an executive director while we have this void and tapping into all their expertise to better provide for the community,” Ritzler added. “They’re going to learn from us too and find things they may want to incorporate into their operations. It’s a win-win for both of us.”

In addition to the management agreement, the Geary Family YMCA has kicked off a capital campaign. Ritzler said the campaign has met 45 percent of its $1 million goal. The funds will be used toward improvements to the facility, including fixing the roof, working on a better heating and cooling system, installing automatic doors at the senior center, enhancing parking and more.

“We have a great facility but it is older and in need of repair so we’re hoping to make some improvements,” Ritzler said.

The Geary Family YMCA was founded in 1912 to strengthen the foundation of the community through fitness programs, youth sports, swimming lessons, day care services and team sports, as well as managing the Fruth Outdoor Center and Foundation Park.

For more information, visit www.gearyfamilyymca.org.

