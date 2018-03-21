Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• Cavelle Leroy Dubose, 45, last listed address 1119 Buckley St., turned himself in on a warrant.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop at North Vine and Short Elm streets.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic offense following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation for speeding in a school zone following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation for failure to yield following a report of a two-vehicle non-injury crash in the 200 block of West Center Street at 11:01 a.m.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at Stinchcomb Drive and Van Buren Street.

Monday:

• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension and fictitious plates following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Crocker streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic offense following a traffic stop at South Countyline and West Tiffin streets.

vandalism

Monday:

• Complainant reported someone slashed their tires at a West High Street location.

• A Sandusky Street caller reported she came home to the handle being broken off her back door; noted nothing was stolen from the property.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officer was completing a juvenile investigation at a Park Avenue location.

• Caller advised of a vehicle broken down near East Lytle Street and U.S. 23 that was backing up traffic. Officer noted the vehicle was pushed off the side of the roadway and a tow company was contacted.

• An East South Street landlord requested an officer after locating drug paraphernalia in the residence. Officer spoke to subject who stated the former habitant was legally evicted and had left the residence; items were taken for destruction.

• Officer conducted home visits on Peeler Drive and West High Street.

• A North Countyline Street caller advised her son was refusing to go to school. Officer noted after some motivational speaking, the juvenile was up and riding his bike to school.

• Officers conducted building checks on Perrysburg Road, East Jones Road, North Main Street, Sandusky Street, East North Street, West Corporate Drive, North Corporate Drive, South Corporate Drive and West High Street.

Monday:

• Caller complained of a vehicle in an alley near Williston Avenue and Palmer Street. Vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.

• Caller requested an officer to a Columbus Avenue address. Complaint unfounded as no one was there.

• A West Fourth Street caller requested an officer.

• A Maple Street caller requested an officer. Officer noted the juvenile was detained and taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

• Caller advised of a raccoon on Circle Drive. Officer caught the animal and released it in the county.

• Complainant advised of multiple juveniles fighting on Sandusky Street. Officer spoke to children who were playing, not fighting.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Squad was dispatched to North Countyline and West North streets following several reports of a possibly intoxicated female subject who fell multiple times, once into the roadway. Personnel checked the subject who was refusing medical treatment. Officer escorted the subject home and advised her to call EMS if she wasn’t feeling better.

Seneca County

citations

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at Seneca and Sullivan streets in Bettsville.

Monday:

• Deputy issued a warning for a passenger headlight out following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South County Road 591.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 66.

• Deputy issued a warning for no front plate following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South U.S. 23.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A juvenile court employee reported subjects were cleaning up at West Township Road 112 and North U.S. 23 when they located a needle and hazmat suit.

Monday:

• Caller stated they thought they were being following on West Ohio 18; vehicle continued on after they got home.

