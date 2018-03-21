More than $700k needed to upgrade county’s 9-1-1 system

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Seneca County commissioners were told Tuesday morning the county will need to spend nearly three-quarters of a million dollars more than expected to upgrade its 9-1-1 system.

The county’s IT consultant, Jake Schaaf, and several other officials said new fiber networks will be needed because the “T-1” components of the current system are not working with the new equipment. The commissioners had previously been told the T-1 components were compatible.

A new fiber network will cost the county $719,526 to install. That quote is from Bascom Telephone Company, Schaaf said.

“We’re having issues with the current plan,” Schaaf told the commissioners. “The T-1s are not working. We’re going to need the entire ring (of data line) to be fiber.”

County Commissioner Shayne Thomas was clearly not happy with the news.

“We relied on (the vendors) who told us the T-1s would work. My concern is that we must now lock ourselves into an agreement and we won’t own the equipment as we were told we would. Twenty years from now, we may face (an agreement) with someone who has been sold or has merged with someone else,” Thomas said.

Schaaf said the T-1s have worked in other areas but was unable to say for sure why they are working in Seneca County. He theorized the quality of lines in those other areas might be better, allowing the T-1s to work there.

When officials tried to make the T-1s work locally, there were “hops” in the reception of data and voice, resulting in only one of four words to be understood over the lines.

Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners, noted the T-1 equipment is now owned by AT&T.

Ken Majors, director of the county’s public safety division, said the T-1s are obsolete.

“It’s outdated technology. The new system needs to be updated to fiber. It’s our future, it’s not a cost-saving measure. Bascom (Telephone Company) lives here, and we’ll never be able to do it right again. Now is the time to do this,” Majors told the commissioners.

Sheriff William Eckelberry agreed with the others.

“No one wants to spend nearly three-quarters of a million dollars, but the time is right now to do it,” the sheriff said, adding Bascom Telephone Company is local, as opposed to AT&T and Spectrum.

Most of the money for the fiber network would come from a 9-1-1 fund that is fed by surcharges on cellular phone service. The rest would have to come from the county’s general fund, said County Administrator Stacy Wilson.

At the request of Thomas, the issue was tabled until next week to allow further investigation.

Commissioner Holly Stacy introduced Mary Beth Albright from Erie County’s OSU Extension Service to discuss the importance of Seneca County reinstating an agriculture agent at its own Extension Service office.

“It’s been seven years since (Seneca County) had an ag agent,” Albright noted.

Stacy said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) had been written to employ an ag agent, but noted the agent would not follow the mold of previous ones.

“This would be a unique position. This agent would address food industry issues, consumer demands, and market development (of agricultural goods),” Stacy said, pointing out the agent would address issues beyond farming.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the MOU.

Also addressing the commissioners was Mircea Handru of Seneca, Sandusky, and Wyandot Counties Mental Health and Recovery Services. Handru said one of the biggest concerns his agency is currently facing is addiction among pregnant women.

“Very few agencies want to take on this issue because of the increased risks.”

He said his agency has worked out a contract with Blanchard Valley Health Systems in Findlay to deal with such cases.

Handru said his agency is also working to establish a critical incident stress debriefing (CISD) team that could be used in disaster-type situations like the one that occurred just outside of Fostoria recently when a house fire resulted in the deaths of an entire family.

CISD teams work with first responders and members of the community to console them and work through the mental stress of dealing with such disasters.

In other business, the commissioners approved a measure to front funds for two New Riegel projects that are part of a Community Development Block Grant program.

A total of $133,100 in fund advances will go to projects to improve village sidewalks and improvements to the village’s sewer system.

The $133,100 for the New Riegel projects is also the bulk of another resolution that was passed Tuesday to approve supplemental appropriations for the CDBG fund for a total of $151,000. The remaining $17,900 is for restroom upgrades to a county-owned building in downtown Tiffin.

Additionally, the commissioners okayed two supplemental appropriation measures that allows the spending of $23,870 to repair the roof of the county-owned Agricultural Center building, and another $500 to provide funding for supplies for the concealed handgun license fund.

Also approved was a contract between the city of Tiffin and the county’s Victims Assistance program, which will allow the county agency to provide such services to the city.

An update on the new Justice Center was provided by Stacy, who said the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court conducted its first session in the new structure Monday. She also noted the county’s clerk of courts office has already begun its move into the building and officials are hoping to finish the task later this week.

At the end of the meeting, the commissioners voted to go into an executive session to discuss a pending property acquisition.

