Landfill gas causes a big stink

By LYDIA BAULER and MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITERS

Something foul has been afoot in the city’s sewer system.

Mayor Eric Keckler announced Tuesday during a meeting of city council that the city was going to terminate a contract agreement allowing Sunny Farms Landfill to discharge its leachate “” or liquid that comes into contact with solid waste “” into the city’s sewer system.

An ordinance was passed in 2011 allowing the city to enter into the contract agreement with the landfill. A line connection was created to allow for disposal directly into the system and a meter was set up so they could be billed accordingly. Prior to the agreement, Keckler said Sunny Farms had to collect the discharge and dispose of it at the sewer plant by truck.

However, in the last 4-6 months, Keckler said hydrogen sulfide got into the sewer system and was traced back to Sunny Farms Landfill.

“We don’t know for sure (how it’s happening),” Keckler said.

“There’s something in their waste stream that, as it breaks down and decomposes, creates this gas that is unique to the facility and our system,” said Scott Strahley, professional engineer with Kohli & Kaliher, an engineering company contracted through the city. “Hydrogen sulfide is very a-typical. No one had awareness that this was a possibility. It’s not a common thing to see.”

Once the gas was detected and the origin was located, Sunny Farms Landfill was given a cease and desist order and was told to discharge by way of truck. The mayor said the treatment plant is able to safely handle the hydrogen sulfide when it enters the system there.

Keckler said the landfill was told they were not allowed back into the city’s sewer system until they had a process in place to strip the leachate completely of the hydrogen sulfide, which they willingly did.

Late last week, the city allowed Sunny Farms to begin discharging back into the sewer system. However, the gas was detected a second time and they were again told to stop using the connection and discharge by truck.

“In discussions with the plant chief and the engineer and with some of the issues with the hydrogen sulfide, we believe it is in the best interest of the citizens of Fostoria that Sunny Farms no longer be able to discharge directly into the system, period, other than through trucking,” Keckler said Tuesday, explaining the company was given a verbal notice of the changes and would soon be sent an official letter.

The connection line will be plugged so that Sunny Farms Landfill can no longer access the city’s sewer system.

Keckler said officials are unsure whether the hydrogen sulfide is the cause of the foul odors community members have been reporting lately but they are looking into.

“We reached out to the county commissioners and the solid waste district and different agencies to see what kind of issues they’ve dealt with in Seneca County,” he said. “That’ll be for further discussion as we move on.”

“It could be associated, it could not be,” Strahley added. “That’s what the mayor wants to get to the bottom of: where is it coming from and how can we rectify that situation.”

The hydrogen sulfide issue did, however, alert city officials to improper system hookups in at least one home on the southeast side of town after a family reported the gaseous smell “” a distinct rotten egg odor “” got into the residence.

Keckler said the city will conduct a smoke test in the near future in that area of the city to determine which houses are not properly hooked up for the safety of residents as well as to stay within Environmental Protection Agency mandates.

The test will include setting off a smoke bomb, which is typically colored so that homeowners don’t mistake it for smoke from a fire. If the house is incorrectly hooked up, smoke will seep through the improper hookups “” such as sinks, the ground, downspouts, sump pumps and any kind of broken pipes or fittings. However, if the house is properly hooked up, Keckler said the homeowner won’t experience anything.

“Once the test is complete, we’ll meet with those homeowners and have a conversation with them about how to rectify the situation,” Keckler said. “It’s going to be a benefit to them because if there are breaks anywhere, they’re going to be able to find them.”

A notice will be sent out to the residents living in the area prior to the event so that they have “plenty of notice ahead of time.”

Keckler said he isn’t aware of any health issues that arose due to the leakage of gas into the home and hopes to prevent any in the future by finding these improper hookups and breaks and encouraging residents to get them fixed.

“If there’s a gasmain leak somewhere, and it gets into the sewer system and get into your house, these improper hookups and breaks could cause any number of serious issues for people if we don’t start working with them to ensure these hookups are done properly,” Keckler said.

“The city did nothing wrong by allowing the connect; freak things happen,” Strahley added. “The landfill is not at fault. They’re accepting what they’re accepting and this is just a byproduct of what’s going on at their facility.”

