City fills open jobs

Safety Services Director Debra Hellman announced several open positions with the city have been filled during the city council meeting Tuesday evening.

The city has hired a candidate for new code enforcement position as well as three police officers to fill vacant positions in the Fostoria Police Division.

Dennis Leiter of Fostoria, a retired police officer, was selected from among about 40 applicants to serve as the city’s code enforcement officer in the newly reorganized zoning and engineering departments.

Plans to restructure the offices began in mid-November when the former city engineer and former zoning director were let go. The mayor had said the impetus for the restructuring of the zoning and engineering departments is more operational than financial — his primary goal being a more efficient way of doing business.

Leiter stood out due to his prior experience in working with the public as an officer of the law.

“We thought it would be a good first move for us because he’s used to dealing with people and has experience enforcing laws in the past,” said Mayor Keckler. “He had a real desire to come in and help us take care of some of the nuisance issues, like accumulation of trash and people parking in their yards. He had a real desire to help with those kind of things, which is what we really want to deal with as far as nuisances and code enforcements go.”

According to Keckler, Leiter started checking out various calls and concerns that need addressed yesterday. The mayor looks to Leiter to help the community maintain city standards that make it a positive, pleasant environment.

“Part of being a good community to live in is being free of nuisances like trash and the general zoning codes that folks sometimes want to ignore,” said the mayor. “We think that Dennis will be very effective in helping us to enforce those codes, especially with accumulation of trash and that kind of thing.”

The code enforcement position is a part-time position at 20-25 hours per week Monday through Friday with an hourly wage of $12 and is not eligible for insurance or benefits, said job posting on the city’s website.

The post stated, the new hire will be required to investigate alleged violations of ordinances and advise landowners/applicants of necessary corrective measures; keep an inventory of said violations; present case facts and explains decisions of the zoning administrator to the Fostoria Zoning Appeals Board; attends meetings if necessary and follows the directives of the planning commission and zoning appeals board; proposes solutions to any problem encountered in administering ordinances; coordinates the enforcement of all ordinances with the enforcement of related land use statues and codes; and testifies when necessary at public and judicial hearings.

While the code enforcement position was recently created, the three new police officers will replace Jonathan Bryant, Trey Farabee, Nate Elliott and Travis Ricker. All four officers have left FPD within the last three years to take law enforcement positions elsewhere.

Separately, Hellman reported to city council that the mayor’s office is considering utilizing the expertise and buying power of NOPEC, a council of governments solely focused on shopping around for gas and electric aggregation programs.

In Ohio, local communities are allowed, by law, to join their citizens together to buy natural gas and/or electricity as a group and thereby gain “buying power” to solicit the lowest price for the group’s natural gas and/or electricity needs. The city has participated in the Natural Gas Aggregation Program for a number of years, according to Keckler.

Hellman said a soon-to-be expiring gas aggregation agreement with IGS provides an opportunity explore this option that hopefully will secure the best energy aggregation for Fostorians.

“There are two components: a contract with a company that does your gas aggregation and then certificate for public utility commission, which is also required, as a separate piece,” she said. “Our certificate expires in October but unfortunately the gas aggregation expires at the end of month.

“This gives us the opportunity to do a bit of research and what we’ve found is a council of governments called NOPEC that a lot of municipalities use. Their sole purpose is to collectively go out and shop around for gas and electric aggregation programs. We’re in a position right now to do the research with this council of governments and in the future participate in the program. We want to give our residents the best gas and electric aggregation that we can offer them.”

The mayor added NOPEC does the useful work of vetting these companies so that the city is able to avoid experimenting to find a good fit, which is to the benefit of Fostorians.

Keckler also said gas aggregation programs will continue in Fostoria though there is likely to be a break during which the city will revert back to Columbia Gas.

“There will be a break of at least 2-3 months where they will have to revert back to their Columbia Gas,” said the mayor. “They are welcome to shop around during that time, but — if they wait for just a little bit — we’ll get some information back out to them and they can sign up.

“Gas aggregation has not ended in Fostoria. This particular contract with this particular company has ended, but we will offer gas aggregation back to the citizens very soon.”

A simple sign-up process is expected and will be announced to the public in the near future.

In other business:

• City council heard the first reading of an ordinance adopting and amending the Permanent 2018 Appropriations by appropriating from unappropriated funds in the Fostoria Revolving Loan Fund and Fire Insurance Trust Fund.

• The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance authorizing and empowering the safety services director to enter into an agreement with Perry Township in Wood County to provide them with emergency medical services.

Fostoria has for several years provided EMS for a preset amount; however the city is renegotiating to make it more advantageous to both entities.

“In the past, we’ve had a contract with Perry Township to provide them EMS. It was an amount that was preset at $6,000 per year, but we found the cost for the run is more than that because we found that sometimes we had to call people in to cover our own ambulance if we had to go out into the township. This would allow us to charge Perry Township per run, which is closer to what the actual cost of the run would be and would also allow them to be only be charged for when we have to go out into the county.

“This allows advantages for both Perry Township and Fostoria because we know we’re getting paid closer to the actual cost of call and they’re only be charged per run.”

