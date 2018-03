MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

(From left) Mason Blankenship, 5, Grayson McGrew, 5, Iymoni Thompson, 5, and Maddie Snowden, 4, build a leprechaun trap Monday morning at Longfellow Elementary School. Students in Lisa Place’s preschool class synergized to construct the perfect trap to capture a leprechaun in celebration of the recent St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Comments

comments