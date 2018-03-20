Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Sunday:

• Jacob Foley Kendrick, 20 of Tiffin, was arrested at a West High Street location on a warrant out of Tiffin.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on Perrysburg Road.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Perrysburg Road and Plaza Drive.

• Officer issued a warning for an improper turn following a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.

Sunday:

• Officer issued a warning for being in a park after dark following a report of a possible impaired driver on South Union Street. Officer didn’t see any signs of impairment but advised the driver to watch his driving habits.

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at East Lytle Street and Columbus Avenue.

• Officer issued citations for disorderly conduct following a report of parents arguing at a North Main Street address.

• Officer issued a warning for two plates required following a traffic stop at South Countyline and West Tiffin streets.

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Lytle streets.

• Officer issued a warning for improper display following a traffic stop at Stadium Drive and North Town Street.

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop at South Wood and West Tiffin streets.

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop at Ash and North Countyline streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a traffic offense following a traffic stop at West Tiffin and South Wood streets.

thefts

Monday:

• Complainant requested an officer for a burglary investigation at a West North Street address. Officer noted there was no forced entry and the front door was left unlocked; money and miscellaneous items were taken.

• Complainant reported his wallet and contents were stolen from a South Main Street establishment. Investigation was pending.

Sunday:

• Caller reported his bike was stolen from his South Vine Street address.

• Complainant reported his wallet was stolen from a West North Street address.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Officer completed a walk-through at a Walnut Street building.

• Officer was out on follow-ups near West Tiffin and South Wood streets and State Street.

• Caller reported they purchased a piece of machinery and it was tagged “police evidence” but the seller would not contact them regarding the release of the machine or refund of money. Officer noted the machine was not at the State Street building.

• Caller stated a male subject was falling asleep while stopped at a stop sign at West Crocker and South Countyline streets. Officer spoke to subject who was waiting in the vehicle for his father; truck was not running.

• Officers completed building checks on Independence Ave and South Corporate Drive.

Sunday:

• Officers completed building checks on Sandusky Street,

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Bradner Street.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on South Main Street.

• Complainant reported hearing someone scream and kids running off near West Fremont and North Vine street. Officer noted the children were running away from an inexperienced juvenile drone pilot.

• Caller claimed a North Countyline Street business’ drive through was causing traffic problems. Officer noted no vehicles were blocking traffic.

• Subject came on station stating she was assaulted by another juvenile at a South Union Street location.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS was requested to the 500 block of Van Buren Street at 2:45 p.m. for a female subject with difficulty breathing who needed a transport.

Sunday:

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to a report of a “weird smell” inside a building in the 20 block of Christopher Drive at 7:13 p.m.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on West Ohio 12.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on West Ohio 18.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Deputy was out at an East South Street building in New Riegel that had an open door; everything appeared to be OK.

• Caller reported a verbal altercation on South County Road 591 where the female wanted to leave but the male was sitting in her vehicle not letting her.

• A West Township Road 132 caller reported subjects were repeatedly passing the house and pulling into the driveway.

Comments

