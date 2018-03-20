Fostoria featured in Ohio grain tour

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria’s longtime and ongoing legacy in agribusiness will soon be on display.

Three city agribusinesses as well as nearby Kalmbach Feeds, 7148 Ohio 199, Upper Sandusky, will be featured during the Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s Ohio Grain Processor’s Tour on April 10.

The tour, after opening remarks and introductions, will begin with presentations from ADM, 608 Findlay St.; POET Biorefining, 2111 Sandusky St.; and The Mennel Milling Company, 320 Findlay St. The day will culminate with a tour of POET Biorefining and The Mennel Milling Company.

According to Janice Welsheimer, director of educational programs for the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, the event, like many hosted by the association, aims to bring people together within the industry to learn from each other and share best practices.

Participants will hear from “bean crusher” ADM about their history and their process, or how they do what they do, said the merchandising team at ADM. ADM buys grain from area farmers and elevators, which they then turn into soybean meal for area livestock producers.

The merchandising team is still putting together their presentation; however, the group plans to highlight plant safety as one of their “best practices.”

The tour also gives those engaged in the grain processing sector a chance to see what products and bi products are made from the grain they work with and ship out everyday, said a press release.

Participants will be brought to Fostoria to explore the city’s agribusinesses after morning programming and a provided lunch.

Fostoria being featured on the tour speaks to the importance of agriculture for the local economy and the town’s role in the industry as well. The community uniquely is involved with the processing of the three major crops grown in the region.

“In Fostoria, we have three facilities that process the three main commodities that are grown here: soybeans, corn and wheat,” said Jay McAllister, grain merchandiser with The Mennel Milling Company. “That’s pretty rare to have that.

“We have three companies in town that not only provide jobs for people in the area, but also buy and sell products that spider out from here in Fostoria.

“Fostoria has a huge impact not just on the commodity market in the local area but also in other parts of Northwest Ohio and beyond. It really spreads out and affects both far and wide.”

Others involved in Ohio grain processors will get to take a peek at how the Fostoria facilities conduct their daily business with such success.

Attendees will tour POET Biorefining with a focus on its history, the process by which they create their products, including bi products, and where and how they source their corn, said Commodity Manager Brad Pope.

The biorefinery, which will be celebrating 10 years in Fostoria in September, boosts the local economy with their production of ethanol.

“We purchase roughly 25 million bushels locally a year and process that into ethanol,” said Pope. “A lot of the byproduct used to make animal feed are also sold locally.”

POET Biorefining, much like ADM, focuses not only producing their product, but also on keeping its workers safe. They plan on sharing their philosophy on safety with their visitors in April.

“We will be stressing safety as one of our best practices,” said Pope. “We want to see everyone leave work the same way they came, so we want to create an environment where people can do their work and see that happen.”

The Mennel Milling Company, which has been a fixture of the industry and Fostoria since 1886, will be taking the tour through their facility from the start with wheat receiving to the shipment of products out with plant managers and superintendents on hand to share details and answer questions, said McAllister.

The flour milling company is excited to share their facility and how commitment to community, like their’s to Fostoria, makes a positive impact with the visitors.

“We’re proud to show the facility off,” said McAllister. “We’re really proud to be part of Fostoria and a fixture in Ohio and the national agricultural market as well.”

Branding and Communications Manager at The Mennel Milling Company Julie Reinhart added in the interview, “We’ve put a lot of money into our facility and we’re hoping that people can see what our commitment has done — the economic growth, development and investments that make a difference. We’re expanding and essentially adding a whole new mill.

“We’ve partnered with local construction services and other services, such as electricians, We’re not only investing in new facilities but helping grow the partnership side of what it means to work other local partners.”

Mennel is also looking forward to showcasing their research and development department.

“We’re industry leaders in that department,” said McAllister. “We have a lot of equipment and people working on research. We share a lot of that information with others in the industry to just get it out there.

“We’re proud to show those off. It might not be 100-percent applicable to others in the industry, but that forward focus is something that we can share with people.”

This pride in Fostoria’s agribusinesses is something that can be felt throughout the community and its organizations.

“Historically agribusiness has been an important part of Fostoria since really its beginning,” said Sarah Stephens-Krupp, chamber/small business director of the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce. “The chamber actually got its start due to agribusinesses in the community…We are very proud of the agribusinesses here.”

Stephens-Krupp also added the Ohio Grain Processors Tour will bring welcome publicity to the city.

“Anytime we have people come into community, it helps our image and promotes people coming back to shop here or do business here,” she said.

Those involved in the grain processing industry from elevator staff to book keepers to grain marketers are invited to attend the event, said a press release.

Participants must register by March 27 and space is limited.

Registration is $99 for members of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association or $150 for non-members.

For more information, contact Welsheimer at 614-326-7520 or e-mail jwelsheimer@oaba.net.

