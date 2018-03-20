Commissioners to approve loans on New Riegel projects

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Tue. Mar 20th, 2018
By RON CRAIG
Seneca County Commissioners are slated to vote today to front funds for two New Riegel projects that are part of a Community Development Block Grant program.
A resolution to approve a total of $133,100 in fund advances is listed on an agenda for the meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. today.
County Administrator Stacy Wilson told the Review Times Monday all of the funds would go to projects to improve village sidewalks and improvements to the village’s sewer system.
“We would front the money for (the two projects),” Wilson said. “The projects have already been approved for the CDBG funding, but we loan the money and would be paid back when the grant funds are released.”
The $133,100 for the New Riegel projects is also the bulk of another resolution to approve supplemental appropriations for the CDBG fund for a total of $151,000. The remaining $17,900 is for restroom upgrades to a county-owned building in downtown Tiffin.
The commissioners are also to mull a supplemental appropriation measure that would allow the spending of $23,870 to repair the roof of the county-owned Agricultural Center building, and another $500 supplemental appropriation resolution would provide funding for supplies for the concealed handgun license fund.
A contract between the city of Tiffin and the county’s Victims Assistance program, which would allow the county agency to provide such services to the city, is also up for a vote today.
An update on the new Justice Center is to be provided. Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court and the county’s clerk of courts office have already begun their moves into the building.
Officials from the OSU Extension Service Advisory Board are to present an update during the meeting, and an executive session to discuss property acquisition are also listed on the meeting agenda.
At 10:30 a.m., the commissioners are to receive an update from the Seneca, Sandusky, and Wyandot Counties Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.
The meeting will take place at the Commissioners Office, located at 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

