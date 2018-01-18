Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a vehicle was on its side in a ditch in Hancock County at 5:08 p.m.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding the theft of checks from his mother’s Hoover Drive residence.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer in reference to $500 stolen from him in December.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Complainant advised they received a scam call from someone claiming to be from the IRS; requested a report on file.

• Officer was out with a semi that appeared to be lost on Arbor Street. Driver was making a delivery.

• Officer made a home visit on Peeler Drive.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer about threatening messages he was receiving over social media. Officer read over the messages between both parties who were “mouthing off to each other,” noted no direct threats were made and advised the caller to block the other subject and cease communications.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Vine Street.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East Clark Street.

• Caller reported a male subject was carrying a duffle bag, walking along West Lytle Street; advised they were concerned due to all of the break-ins that have occurred in the area. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller advised of a bunch of newspapers at a West Clark Street address with no footprints in or out of the residence. Officer was unable to make contact; would pass information along for other officers to continue follow ups.

Tuesday:

• A 9-1-1 caller stated her adult son was threatening to jump out of a window on North Main Street and commit suicide.

• Caller reported a suspicious female subject was claiming someone slashed her tires but was refusing to call the police as she walked in and out of the North Countyline Street store. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported a possible fire on railroad tracks off Columbus Avenue. Officer noted it was propane heaters heating the track.

• Caller advised of three suspicious vehicles on State Street; stated there were several individuals in the vehicles and two vehicles had left but one was still in the parking lot. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller advised their vehicle broke down at Plaza Drive and North Countyline Street. Officer assisted in pushing the vehicle off the roadway into a parking lot; a tow company was in route.

• Complainant reported a subject was going door-to-door on College Avenue requesting electric information but that the subject didn’t have an ID. Officer was unable to locate.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• EMS was dispatched to the 100 block of West Fourth Street at 7:04 p.m. for a male subject who appeared to be intoxicated and in need of medical assistance. Officer issued a citation for public intoxication.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller advised a vehicle was sitting in the middle of the roadway with its hazards on at the intersection of North Ohio 635 and West County Road 38. Deputy spoke with subject who had a wrecker on the way; sat with the subject until the wrecker arrived.

Comments

comments