Brown acquitted in death of Fostoria man

By LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

The teen charged with fatally stabbing another young man last January was found not quilty by a Seneca County grand jury.

Cristian M. Brown, 18 of Pittsburgh, was acquitted Wednesday afternoon in the slaying of 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring of Fostoria.

Brown was indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury in June of 2017 on the charge of murder, a special felony, for allegedly stabbing Gehring to death outside Fostoria Townhouses nearly a year ago.

Officers were dispatched to 1202 Beier Drive at approximately 6:07 p.m. Jan. 25, 2017 for a report of a fight involving an individual who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, Officer Cory Brian found Gehring in the apartment complex parking lot bleeding and immediately began rendering aid. Gehring was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

During the two-day trial, an uncertain picture emerged of the violent altercation that ended in murder.

Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine said evidence showed Brown was part of a group of young men involved in a drug deal, purchasing marijuana from Gehring. An argument ensued and a fist fight broke out between Brown and Gehring before Brown grabbed a butcher knife and allegedly jammed it into Gehring’s neck.

While the defense did not refute the defendant beat the deceased, they argued it was not Brown that wielded the knife.

Instead, they suggested Arlando C. Crowe Jr., 19 of Fostoria, who was also charged in connection to the stabbing, likely jammed the knife into Gehring’s neck.

Crowe pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison on May 11, 2017.

Crowe’s DNA was the only sample that could conclusively be tied to the weapon – though there were additional insufficient traces found on the knife’s handle, according to an expert witness and forensic scientist from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Both the state and the defense noted it is impossible to determine from whom these other untraceable samples came from.

Further casting suspicion away from the defendant, Crowe reportedly brought the knife while Brown had taken a hammer with him when the duo left to sell a PlayStation.

“I told you at the beginning of the case to watch out for the guy with the red sweatshirt,” said Brown’s defense attorney, Adam Stone, during closing remarks. “He brought the knife and he had the knife.

“It’s like when the judge was instructing you (the jury) at the beginning on this case about the empty pie tray. The guy with the pie all over his face you can assume ate the pie.”

Crowe himself did little to clarify his or anyone else’s role in the altercation.

When he was called as a witness to the stand, he plead the fifth, or invoked his constitutional right to avoid self-incrimination, to nearly every question posed to him.

Stone pushed Crowe to reveal whether he had admitted in letters to Brown that the defendant had not committed the crime in question.

Crowe only confirmed his original denial of guilt when initially questioned by the investigating officer, Detective Brandon Bell.

Both the defense and prosecution relied heavily on video footage of the fight in supporting their understanding of the events.

Prosecution looked to the tape to verify eye witness statements that claimed Brown threw Gehring onto the ground and then stabbed him. The video seems to corroborate accounts that the fight itself was between only two men: Brown and Gehring.

In contrast, the defense read Brown’s preoccupation with physically throwing the victim down with both hands as a lack of opportunity to have delivered the killing blow.

“My client, according to the state, while he’s got him on the ground with two hands and is slamming him repeatedly, somehow he stabbed him–not just a little bit but puts it 7 inches down his throat,” Stone said. “They want you to believe that and then they want you to believe he hands it back (to Crowe).

“It’s like they want you to believe he’s in a 100 meter relay and he’s handing it off like a stick. It doesn’t make sense.”

The knife could not clearly be seen in the film other than when Crowe is spotted flinging it away to dispose of the weapon.

Casting confusion over when Gehring was stabbed and who did it, the victim is caught on film walking away after Brown has left the scene. Investigators believed him to have been already mortally injured at this point in time.

“My client gets up and walks away,” said Stone of the video footage. “Mr. Gehring gets up and, if you believe the state, at that point he had been stabbed.

“Dr. Barnett told us the knife pierced the carotid artery. From that moment forward, as he is walking, he should be spurting blood.”

The defense argued Gehring could not have walked away from the scene without more obvious signs of distress if Brown had then stabbed him in the neck.

The prosecution stressed the eye witness accounts in their closing remarks to the jury, which put Brown as the sole survivor of a conflict that was reportedly between himself and the victim.

“Remember the testimony you heard,” said DeVine. “Remember the character of his testimony. Remember the emotion and pain.

“He told you he saw with his own eyes that man (Brown) jam a knife into D’Andre.”

The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half, during which time they requested to review the video tape of the altercation and asked several questions of the judge, before they arrived at a not guilty verdict.

Four men and 10 women served as jurors and alternates for the trial in Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff’s courtroom.

Editor’s note: Review Times Staff Writer Morgan Manns contributed to this article.

Comments

comments