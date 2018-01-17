Still no takers for council’s 3rd Ward seat

By LYDIA BAULER

Emotions were high at the Fostoria City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

While the mood was celebratory during the swearing-in of fire department officials, frustration arose when it was revealed the third ward council seat would remain empty for a while longer.

Though there were four candidates for the third ward seat, all but one candidate had been determined viable by the meeting’s start, according to Law Director Tim Hoover.

City administration plans on continuing to accept considerations for the position and hopes to make an appointment to the third ward chair in February.

The delay sparked citizen concern and disappointment.

“I see that we’ve been trying to find someone for a long time,” Jack Brubaker, a third ward resident, said. “I’m sorry that it seems no one has enough civic considerations to come forward because they don’t have to run, they don’t have to post anything, and they don’t have to put any money up.”

Brubaker went on to suggest council consider incorporating the third ward with the other city districts as a solution if the seat is not filled in the near future.

“In three months time, if no one has come forward by the middle of April, then I think we ought to incorporate the second, first and fourth ward and eliminate the third ward because I cannot see the third seat be vacant,” he said. “I don’t think the third ward can be set out there with no one to represent them or someone to really go to. To me, the councilmen at-large are not the answer.”

A fellow concerned citizen, Michael Shultz, questioned what the city was doing to convert less-powerful fire hydrants after his son’s home on Maple Street, along with neighboring properties, recently caught fire.

“At that fire, you had two hydrants on Maple Street. Neither one of them could supply enough water to put the water on his house because there was only enough water to do the structures beside his house,” said Shultz. “What are you doing to fix hydrants in this town? There’s been red hydrants (1-500 gal/minute) in this town since I moved here in 73. There’s no movement on the red hydrants. They have to be fixed.

“Firefighting requires water and it also requires manpower, which we lack seriously.”

Shultz went on to suggest the fire department’s staff be increased to six people to ensure safety.

“You should not run this fire department without six people per shift,” he said. “It takes two people to run the EMS, which leaves four fire fighters. Four firefighters is not enough for a city this size — it’s inexcusable.”

Mayor Eric Keckler broke protocol to directly respond to Shultz’s comments.

“This came to our attention right after the fire, obviously,” Keckler said. “We’ve already had the engineer we’re working with look at the hydrants on High Street. We think we have a plan to loop those and get the pressure we need.”

The city plans on working closely with the fire department to identify which hydrants need to be upgraded to provide more water in case of emergency.

In Other Business:

• During Tuesday’s meeting of Fostoria Finance Committee, the first payroll report of 2018 for Jan. 4 was reviewed. It was noted the city spent $20,078.11 to compensate overtime wages, which was perhaps a steep sum.

“Ten days of that were for the prior year and holidays so that’s why it (spending on overtime) looks kind of high,” said City Auditor Steve Garner.

• The finance committee discussed the municipal income tax report for 2017, which indicated a $683,534.30 increase in collections compared to 2016.

• Finance committee also examined the fund report for December. Garner reported the general capital fund “ended the year in the red.”

• Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) identified 1,500 taxpayers who were delinquent in paying their property taxes. The city authorized RITA, which specializes in tax collection, to pursue those accounts, said Safety Service Director Deb Hellman.

• Garner obtained permission to draft an ordinance to continue support to Fostoria Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) this year.

• At a recent planning commission meeting, the local McDonald’s shared plans to knock down and rebuild its North Countyline Street restaurant. The new building plans include a dual drive-thru window, larger dining room, and more a convenient entrance.

• Hellman said the city’s fire and police departments are working with the Fostoria Civil Service Commission to review applications and conduct interviews to fill empty positions at their respective stations.

• Council approved an ordinance regarding municipal income tax. Keckler said the state required adjustments be made to the city’s ordinances so the city could collect taxes. The mayor said citizens should not be greatly affected.

The next meeting of Fostoria Finance Committee will be at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 6, followed immediately by Fostoria City Council at 6 p.m. Both meetings will take place in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

