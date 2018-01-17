Public Record

Posted On Wed. Jan 17th, 2018
Fostoria
accidents
Tuesday:
• Caller reported a non-injury accident at East North and North Main streets at 10:08 a.m. Officer noted a citation would be issued; two subjects advised of neck pain but would seek medical attention on their own.
• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer check Township Road 262 for a vehicle in an accident at 6:57 a.m. Vehicle was towed.
• Officer advised a stop sign and street sign were knocked down at the intersection of North Wood and West Center streets at 12:47 a.m. The street department was notified.
Monday:
• Caller reported a vehicle was in the ditch near reservoir 6 at 4:27 p.m. Officer noted mutual aid was rendered.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• Officer conducted a home visit on McDougal Street.
• A court employee requested assistance serving a forcible detainer at a North Union Street residence.
• An officer was requested to check Hancock County for a vehicle off the roadway near a reservoir. Officer transported the subject to work.
• An East North Street complainant advised she was slammed into a wall by a male subject who was leaving. Officer noted the male half was gone prior to officers arrival; told complainant to come on station to fill out a statement.
• Complainant brought his son on station who advised a female subject in a vehicle with out-of-state tags chased him around town, startling him; noted the subject was driving erratically and was talking nonsense. Officer went to the complainant’s home to speak with him and no one answered the door; the phone number left for the complainant was called and it was not a working number.
Monday:
• Officers were requested to a Perry Street address as a female subject was screaming for help. Officer spoke to subjects who were in a verbal argument; all three adults denied calling for help.
• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested mutual aid for an unwanted male subject on a porch; noted the male subject had a juvenile with him. Officer located the subject with the child; requested EMS for the welfare of the child. Hancock County took over.
• A Francis Avenue caller reported fighting going on. Officer spoke to subjects and advised them to quiet down or they would be cited.
• Officer was flagged down for a broken down semi at Sandusky and Buckley streets. Officer was unable to locate.
• Caller reported a possible overdose on Woodward Avenue. Subject was transported to the hospital.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Monday:
• Caller requested a welfare check on her boyfriend at a West Ohio 18 address as they had a disagreement and he pulled a weapon on her and threatened her. Subject was taken into custody and counseling services were contacted to speak with him.

