Estimate on Annex Building renovations up 65 percent

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Estimates for renovations to the Seneca County Annex Building have increased from $417,000 to $648,000, an increase of nearly 65 percent.

County commissioners were quick to point out Tuesday, however, the boost has nothing to do with requests from the county’s probate and juvenile court judge.

“It’s not due to any requests from the court,” said Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners, when asked by the Review Times during the commissioners’ weekly meeting the reason for the substantial raise in the estimates. “(Probate and Juvenile Court) Judge (Jay) Meyer has been very reasonable with what he’s asked for.”

The increase is attributable to the inclusion of LED lighting in the base bid, changes needed in a computer networking room, and a higher contingency expense buffer for renovation costs, according to County Administrator Stacy Wilson.

The biggest slice of the $231k jump in the estimates was $100,000 for new LED lighting that was originally planned to be part of an alternate bid. The commissioners said the change to the more energy-efficient lights will pay for itself over time.

An additional $85,000 was added to the estimates for more changes to the area in which computer networking equipment will be contained.

“A fire suppression system will need to be upgraded,” said Commissioner Holly Stacy, referring to a chemical suppression system rather than a water system.

A $57,000 increase in the contingency fund made up most of the remainder of the estimate increase.

Advertising for bids for the renovation work is to be done Jan. 19 and 26, with opening of those bids scheduled for Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the commissioners office.

The annex is now occupied by the common pleas court, which will be moving to the new justice center when construction is completed in the spring. After that move is complete, the probate and juvenile courts are to move into the annex from the former Carnegie Library Building. Renovations are necessary to the annex prior to the final move by Meyer.

In a related matter, the commissioners announced the Lady Justice statue that is to be place on the cupola of the justice center structure is to arrive sometime this week.

The commissioners also approved spending $7,000 for the county’s portion of a parking study for the downtown Tiffin area. Parking has been an issue for several county officials, who are concerned an increase in the need for parking space will become a reality after the justice center opens.

A move by the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court from its current location a block away is just one of the reasons more parking space will be needed near the justice center, and the construction of a parking garage is one of the possible answers to the dilemma.

In other business, the commissioners announced letters to owners of parcels of land adjacent to Wolf Creek will be sent to update them on the creek clearing project. It was announced the work has begun along Ohio 18 near Fostoria and will continue toward Bettsville as weather permits.

The next commissioners meeting is slated for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the commissioners office, located at 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

Comments

comments