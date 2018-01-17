City names fire chief

By MORGAN MANNS

Officials have chosen a longtime Fostoria firefighter to lead the department.

Flanked by his wife, Kristine, and son, Brendan, former interim fire chief Brian Herbert was sworn in as Fostoria’s 11th fire chief during Tuesday evening’s city council meeting after a unanimous council vote.

“It’s an honor that the mayor and council trust me with this task,” he said after the meeting. “I’m looking forward to moving this city and the department in the right direction.”

The 24-year Fostoria Fire Division veteran applied for the position with hopes of returning it to the way it used to be, stating he liked to think he could make a difference.

Herbert said he plans to get the training back up to standard, as well as catch up with inspections and other tasks that have been lacking due to a lack of manpower.

“I want to do things that the SAFER grant and the passing of the levy will make it easier to do while still being fiscally responsible,” he said.

Herbert joined Fostoria’s fire department in February 1993 after earning his fire officer certificate from Owens Community College. Prior to taking over the role of interim chief, he served as a shift captain, overseeing the daily duties, fire grounds operations and EMS services of five-to-six personnel.

He is a certified emergency medical technician, fire service inspector and instructor, HazMat Emergency Highway specialist and HazMat Tank Car specialist. He also has several emergency management and incident command certifications through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Additionally, he has been a Hazardous Materials and Confined Space instructor at the University of Findlay since June 2015.

Although he would be eligible to retire Jan. 27, he said he decided to “join the drop,” which means he can work a maximum of eight more years, to stay and do everything he can to make a positive impact on the department.

“It was never really my plan to be a chief when I got hired on the fire department but the guys really wanted somebody local, somebody who knows the department,” he said. “I wouldn’t have done it without the backing of all the guys.”

His candidacy for the position was announced at the beginning of September 2017 along with eight other candidates from Ohio, Indiana and South Carolina.

A selection committee was formed and tasked with interviewing the top three candidates and making a selection.

“The committee was pretty much unanimous in what they had to say about (Herbert),” Mayor Eric Keckler said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Not that there was anything wrong with any of the other candidates but we all believed that Brian stood head and shoulders above the rest.”

Ten men have previously served as Fostoria’s fire chief since its inception. R.B. Linhart, the first fire chief since the formation of a paid department in 1891, served for 39 years, retiring in 1930.

Since Linhart’s days on the job, Fostoria has been protected by: E.A. Doe (1931-44); T.E. Walash (1944-64); L.E. Gregory (1964-73); B.C. Conine (1973-84); W. Woods (1984-94); David P. DiCesare (1994-96); Russell Rife (1996-08); Keith Loreno (2010-14); and Chapman (2014-16).

Herbert had been serving as the interim fire chief since June of 2017 after longtime Fostoria firefighter Scott Basinger stepped down from the role to retire.

Taking his place as captain will be former Lt. Jerry Goodman, who was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting. Flanked by his children, Alec, Gabby and Emma Gregg, firefighter Cory Gregg was promoted to lieutenant during a brief swearing in at the meeting.

The duo each had to take a written exam and an assessment through the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association.

In addition to Herbert, Goodman (1991) and Gregg (1995), the Fostoria Fire Division also includes captains, Warren Digby (1995) and Jason Root (1994); lieutenants, Fred Reinhart (2006) and Greg Keiser (1996); firefighter/medics or firefighter/EMTs, Kyle Blausey (2001), Jason Distel (2007), Randy Ruble (2013), Joe Gill (2013), Michael Brown (2016), Dave Cook (1995), Mark Cassidy (2001), Harry Miller (2001) and the most recent hire, Jake Baker (2017).

Baker’s hire was the first through the city’s new SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant.

The city was awarded the SAFER grant for an unprecedented third time in September of 2017.

The first two installments of the federally funded program provided $1.2 million over the course of two years to retain eight firefighter positions. This version of the SAFER grant, however, is a three-year program providing $404,666 toward the hiring of three additional firefighters.

The program will fund 75 percent of the wages and benefits of three firefighters throughout the first two years, dropping to 25 percent in the third year.

Keckler said the department and the city are looking to hire two more personnel through the SAFER grant, which will help save the city money.

“The (5-year recovery) plan had originally called to hire three firefighters with the passing of the levy,” Keckler said, reiterating Baker was one of those three. “We’re still sticking with the original plan (to hire three). The SAFER grant gives us a little bit of a cost savings in covering those firefighters the first three years. That should help us save money.”

In addition to the two planned hires, a third firefighter will be hired to replace Basinger, who retired last year.

