Two killed in helicopter crash

Posted On Tue. Jan 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times
Two were killed in a helicopter crash Monday in Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting the aircraft had crashed into a field off Penverville Road at 11:41 a.m. The pilot, Tyson Snyder, 32, of Wooster, and Jeffery Fluharty, 62, of Fairmont, West Virginia, were both cofirmed dead on the scene. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the helicopter was contracted by Toledo Edison to inspect power lines. There were no outward signs of fire or indication that the craft struck any utility lines and the the crash remains under investigation according to the sheriff’s office. The Lake Township Police Department, Troy Township Fire Department, Troy Township’s EMS squad, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board assisted on scene.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Helicopter crashes in Wood County

Helicopter doing utility work crashes in Wood County field, kills 2

Posted On15 Jan 2018

LeBron reflects on MLK legacy, criticizes President on holiday

Posted On15 Jan 2018
LeBron fouled as Cavs falter

NBA Highlights: James, struggling Cavs routed again, Raptors rule 133-99

Posted On12 Jan 2018

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Weekly AP Poll Division I 1. Huber Hts. Wayne (17) 11-0 179 2. Solon 9-0 135 3. Cin. Moeller (1) 9-3 107 4. Tol. St.
Posted On 15 Jan 2018
Off

Boys basketball: L-B rolls past Vanlue

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR VANLUE — Liberty-Benton boys basketball coach Ben Gerken emerged from his team’s locker room, smiled
Posted On 15 Jan 2018
Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Saturday’s Results Northern 10 Conference Mohawk 34, Buckeye Central 30 Seneca East at Ridgedale, postponed Wynford
Posted On 14 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company