Two killed in helicopter crash

Two were killed in a helicopter crash Monday in Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting the aircraft had crashed into a field off Penverville Road at 11:41 a.m. The pilot, Tyson Snyder, 32, of Wooster, and Jeffery Fluharty, 62, of Fairmont, West Virginia, were both cofirmed dead on the scene. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the helicopter was contracted by Toledo Edison to inspect power lines. There were no outward signs of fire or indication that the craft struck any utility lines and the the crash remains under investigation according to the sheriff’s office. The Lake Township Police Department, Troy Township Fire Department, Troy Township’s EMS squad, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board assisted on scene.

