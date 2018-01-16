Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• Subject advised of a disabled vehicle on West North and North Vine streets at 12:27 p.m.; car was moved off the roadway.

• Caller reported a vehicle in the ditch near West Zeller Road and Independence at 12:03 p.m.; subject contacted AAA and officers waited until they arrived.

Sunday:

• Caller reported a vehicle was struck in the 700 block of Cherry Street at 5:35 p.m. Officer was unable to make contact with the owner.

thefts

Monday:

• Caller requested an officer for a juvenile that broke into their house and reportedly stole items; caller asked complaint be filed and was advised of options.

Sunday:

• An employee at a Christopher Drive business reported a wallet and miscellaneous objects were taken from their vehicle.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock.

• A female requested assistance with a dog that was barking at her in an aggressive manner outside her home; dog ran away when officer approached in his vehicle.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating a wanted subject on Perrysburg Road; officer was unable to make contact.

• Caller reported wires across Stoner Road; traffic hazard was removed and officer advised Time Warner Cable be contacted.

• Manager of business on Countyline Street reported two men in a truck sitting in the lot; subjects were advised of the complaint and moved.

Sunday:

• Subject requested a welfare check; the home appeared empty and the officer was unable to make contact.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about license plates. Officer noted the property was returned to the owner.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on McDougal Street.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about issues with a male. Officer advised of options.

Seneca County

accidents

Sunday:

• Complainant reported something came off a passing vehicle and caused damage to their vehicle while driving in the 7000 block of South Ohio 587 at 10:04 p.m.

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 12 and North County Road 11.

Sunday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 66.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on West Ohio 12.

