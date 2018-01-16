King’s legacy lives on through area students

Five decades after Martin Luther King Jr.’s work toward greater civil rights and racial equality was cut short in 1968, Fostoria students gathered in council city chambers to reflect on his legacy.

The city of Fostoria partnered with the Fostoria Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to host the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday afternoon. The annual event recognized students from Fostoria City schools and St. Wendelin Catholic schools for their own visions and plans to continue King’s pursuit of justice.

Students in grades 1-6 were asked to write an essay on how they can promote justice in their community and beyond to be considered in the Tiffin-Seneca Martin Luther King Jr. Day Committee’s 30th annual essay contest.

This year’s winners included Maciel Salcido, a second-grader, and Josh Dibble, a fourth grader, both at St. Wendelin; Emily Catherine Sidney and Brooklyn Holman, both fifth-graders, and Makalynn McCumber, a sixth-grader, all of Fostoria Intermediate Elementary.

Each student was presented a certificate and gift bag as a prize after they practiced reading their essay in front of friends and family.

Salcido was the first to read with calm and poise for such a young opening speaker.

Next up, Dibble shared how he was moved to “help people in need” by Martin Luther King’s peaceful walk on Washington.

“When Martin Luther King marched for justice, I was inspired,” he read. “I will try to help stop segregation. Sometimes it is really hard, but I can do it.”

Sidney’s piece showcased her awareness and understanding of current issues on the national stage, like protecting the privacy and dignity of transgender, intersex, and nonbinary people as they pass through TSA boddy scanners at the airport.

“The scanners at the airport have a person that hits a button female or male, which sets the assumed gender for the person (going through the scanner),” she explained. “If the scanner finds a body part that doesn’t go with the assumed gender, the person is pulled away. People who are trans, intersex or nonbinary are still people and should not be pulled aside and harrassed.”

She suggested that a no-gender option be offered on passports and in TSA procedures as a sensitive solution to this problem.

Holman followed with her essay on promoting justice and compassion through everyday acts of kindness like sticking up for those without a voice, being inclusive, and donating goods to worthy causes, such as homeless shelters or efforts to end world hunger.

“I can speak up for someone who is too shy to talk. If I saw someome was bullying a person for what they look like, I would tell the bully to put themselves in that person’s shoes and see that their life might not be as easy as theirs,” Holman said.

McCumber was the last to read her essay aloud. She began by telling the crowd about King’s famous speech delivered on steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

Her essay focused on seeing differences and diversity as a positive thing for the community rather than grounds for prejudice. “I plan to not ever look at a person and think to myself, ‘I do not like them because they are different from me.’ Different is good,” she advised. “And do not change yourself to fit in with everyone else because if everyone was the same life would not be exciting.”

Following the ceremony in Fostoria, the students traveled to Tiffin to read their essays at the Tiffin area Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Faith United Methodist Church.

