Fostoria school officials prepare for coming weeks

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Schools’ officials addressed questions and concerns Monday as they announced final plans to continue the education of junior/senior high school students.

The district hosted a parent/student meeting at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School for families to learn how the next several weeks will unfold for their children, whose educations have been put on hold after a small fire at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School closed the building.

Officials announced Friday the Fostoria Learning Center will temporarily host students in grades 9-12 while St. Wendelin Catholic School agreed to temporarily host students in grades 7 and 8.

“It means the world to us that people are willing to help us in a time of need,” Superintendent Andrew Sprang previously said. “It is important to help each other out and support one another for our kids. Both (St. Wendelin and the Fostoria Learning Center) have been very accommodating to let us set up and are willing to take on the challenges of several hundred extra people being in their facilities each day for the next several weeks.”

Students are expected to return to a school setting Wednesday.

Those who were eligible to ride the bus prior to the fire will still be transported via bus to the alternate locations. Students who use SCAT (Seneca County Agency Transportation) to get to and from school are asked to notify their driver which grade level they are in so the driver can drop them off at the proper location.

Those who attend Sentinel-Vanguard, Bridges Community Academy or North Central Academy will be picked up at the former Holmes School, 500 Parkway Drive. Departure time will remain the same, according to officials. Students will be brought back to that location at the end of the day.

When 9-12 grade students arrive for their first day back Wednesday at the FLC, they will enter the learning center on the northeast corner. Buses will drop students off at the corner while parents can drop their students off where the learning center parking lot connects to the Kroger parking lot. Parents will then exit out of the Kroger parking lot on West High Street.

Student parking will include two rows of parking spaces on the west side of the Kroger parking lot. Visitors can park on the east side of the learning center.

The school days will consist of seven periods from 7:35 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. with lunch from 12:10-12:35 p.m. for freshmen, from 10:20-10:45 a.m. for sophomores and from 11:15-11:40 a.m. for juniors and seniors.

When entering the building, students will find a table for their respective grade where they will report their name, receive their assigned group and will be directed to their first period class.

Staff members were at the learning center for a big chunk of the day Monday setting up their classroom spaces.

Classes will take place in the advanced manufacture suite and the unfinished portion of the facility on the east side of the building as well as in the collaboration studio and the computer lab when those spaces are available.

The advanced manufacture suite and the unfinished space were taped off monday, defining classroom areas as well as walkways. According to FLC Director Tracey Lawton, six- to eight-foot partitions would be placed to help separate the classrooms “” about 4 in the unfinished area and 2-3 in the suite.

To prepare the space, Lawton said an electric company had to come in to add more lights and exit signs. Fire extinguishers and other “little modifications” were also added.

Lawton said the space doesn’t yet have a specific purpose other than plans to host forklifting training and the potential to host welding booths in the future. Although unfinished, the facility functions as a community space to serve Fostoria-area residents, which is why Lawton said she felt it would be a good space to temporarily house the students.

“It just seemed obvious,” she said, noting the learning center reached out to the school after officials heard of the displacement. “We said, ‘Look, we’ve got this. What can we do?’ We have the space and the capacity. We’re already a partner with the school. It was obvious for us to offer whatever space we had available.”

Other areas of the facility will also be used by FJSHS staff, such as the vending area for a break room and the conference room for the principal’s office.

Meanwhile, the junior high students will be located in the south wing of St. Wendelin Catholic School, where the old high school classrooms were. Classes will be set up in the rooms as well as the gymnasium.

“We have the room and means to help and what a wonderful opportunity to open our doors and return the gesture, as they did when our school was hit by the tornado,” St. Wendelin Principal Teresa Kitchen wrote in an email to staff and parishioners last week.

Students will enter on the south side of the west wing of the building. Bus and parent drop off and pick up will be located just outside those doors in the south parking lot.

The school day will consist of six periods beginning at 7:35 a.m. and ending at 2:25 p.m.

Students who ride the bus home will be dismissed at 2:10 p.m. to board busses in the south lot with a departure time of 2:17 p.m. Parents may not enter the parking lot for pick up until after 2:20 p.m.

Lunch will be from 10:35-11 a.m. for 7th-grade students and from 12:05-12:30 p.m. for 8th-grade students.

All students in grades 7-12 will receive a sack lunch as they settle into their new routines, according to officials, who asked students and parents/guardians to prepay on accounts if possible. Those who pay in cash on a daily basis with change will have that change credited to their accounts.

Staff and students are utilizing furniture, such as desks, tables and chairs, from St. Wendelin and the FLC as well as items donations from various local companies.

The blaze that closed the junior/senior high school building was reported at 5:09 a.m. Jan. 9 and was found in the boiler room of the junior/senior high school.

The fire was extinguished in less than 10 minutes; however, it caused a power outage, which affected the phone and internet systems district-wide.

Fostoria City Schools closed all of its buildings that day, but electricity was restored and the elementary students were able to return to school Jan. 10.

Smoke that traveled through the ductwork at the junior/senior high school caused the building to be closed the remainder of the week as well as into this week. Officials are working with Cleaner & Dryer Restoration and Construction on getting the air quality and the rooms up to a clean, safe standard for students and staff.

The company initially gave officials a completion date of 6-8 weeks, however, officials announced Monday a new completion date of 4 weeks.

The cleaning company began 24-hour cleaning days over the weekend, working to clean everything from the floor up, including ductwork, as well as replacing ceiling tiles.

When the work is completed, an air quality test will be performed before the structure can be occupied again safely.

In the meantime, to contact Fostoria administrators at St. Wendelin Catholic School, call 419-416-4110. Contact information for Fostoria administration at the FLC is yet to be determined.

